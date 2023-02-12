5 most anticipated upcoming Genshin Impact characters in 2023

There are many Genshin Impact characters that Travelers can't wait to see in 2023 and beyond. This listicle will highlight some of the more popular examples, along with the latest information available. Even if one might not particularly care for some of the characters shown below, there is no denying that the community is eagerly anticipating their debut.

Some of the entries below are expected to be playable in 2023, while others lack a confirmed release date. This article won't include Dehya or Mika since they will be coming out in the very next update.

Five highly anticipated Genshin Impact characters who may be summonable in 2023

1) Baizhu

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is a character that Travelers have seen since Genshin Impact 1.0. It's been several years since then, and he's still not playable. Current leaks suggest that he will be playable in Version 3.6, which ought to please aspiring Baizhu mains.

There isn't any other Genshin Impact character currently left who debuted at the beginning of the game and still isn't playable. Thus, it's safe to say that Baizhu has a fair amount of hype behind him, especially since he was the first ever Dendro user seen in the game.

2) Kaveh

Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Another highly anticipated Genshin Impact character that is expected to be playable in 2023 is Kaveh. He has already made a few appearances since Version 3.2, meaning fans should already be acquainted with his personality. Like Baizhu, he's rumored to finally be summonable in Version 3.6.

It also helps that some players love Kaveh's bickering with Alhaitham, often finding the duo's predicament as roommates quite amusing. Kaveh's design is quite popular online, especially amongst the playerbase that wants more playable male characters.

The rest of this listicle is for characters who have yet to be confirmed as playable via leaks or have an unknown release window.

3) Arlecchino

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

If one were to browse the currently nonplayable Fatui Harbinger's subreddits, they would find that ArlecchinoMains is the most popular one. Many Genshin Impact players have fallen in love with her design and backstory.

It's logical to deduce that she is one of the most popular characters fans would want to be playable. Not to mention, she apparently lacks loyalty to the Tsaritsa and is obsessed with power. Arlecchino is yet to appear in the game physically, yet her debut is one that would be hypeworthy.

4) Dottore

Dottore (Image via HoYoverse)

The next most popular Fatui Harbinger on Reddit, who is currently unplayable, is Dottore. He's had a notable role in the official Genshin Impact manga and has even physically appeared in the game's Archon Quest Chapter III, Act III.

There are many segments of this character, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that at least one could be playable in the future. Current leaks suggest that he's a Claymore user, but not much else is known about his playable status.

5) Focalors

The blue-white hair short female character previously leaked has been confirmed by HXG to be the Hydro Archon, Focalors.



The tall male we know of has been confirmed by HXG to be Chief Justice Neuvillette. The blue-white hair short female character previously leaked has been confirmed by HXG to be the Hydro Archon, Focalors.The tall male we know of has been confirmed by HXG to be Chief Justice Neuvillette.

Note: There is a leaked image of Focalors, but there is no official confirmation of that being the case.

Archons tend to be among the most popular characters in the game. Naturally, the Hydro Archon is somebody gamers can't wait to get for several reasons, ranging from meta viability to plot relevance.

Fontaine has a surprisingly large number of leaks for a region that won't debut until Genshin Impact 4.0. As a result, many Travelers have already been excited to see Focalors in the game far earlier than HoYoverse would've intended.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

