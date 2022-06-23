New Fatui Harbinger Dottore to be playable, says Genshin Impact leaker

Previous leaks have confirmed the arrival of 15 new characters in Genshin Impact's future patch updates. The new characters are said to include a mix of Sumeru characters and playable Fatui Harbingers.

The latest leaks have revealed Dottore as one of the game's playable evil characters. As one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers, Dottore also serves as the diplomat to Mondstadt. Although he is yet to appear in-game, Dottore has already been introduced in Genshin Impact's official manga.

The following article will cover all the recent leaks regarding Dottore being the next playable Fatui Harbinger in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks indicate Dottore could be the next potential playable evil character

A questionable leak shared by a credible source states that Dottore will be a playable harbinger in future versions of Genshin Impact. "Questionable" leaks are seldom wrong when claimed by highly credible sources, but they do lack evidence to back it up.

Previous Sumeru leaks have already shown claims about developers working on new playable models for a Harbinger other than Scaramouche. Hence, readers are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt. The leaks do not mention anything about a release date or about his powers and vision.

Based on the leaks, Dottore has a good chance of becoming a playable character, but the design will not have multiple personalities when implemented.

This statement can be confusing for many who have yet to read the official manga of Genshin Impact. Although Dottore is yet to make an official appearance in-game, he has already debuted in the official manga story. Players can find plenty of useful information about him through the manga.

Everything players need to know about Dottore through official manga

Players may have heard about Dottore in the game through Childe's Story Quest, where Traveler and Childe will end up investigating a ruin in Liyue. The ruin will turn out to be a lab of some sort for Ruin Guards. Interactions with Childe during this Story Quest reveal that this lab used to belong to one of the Fatui Harbingers called Dottore.

The rest of the information about Dottore can be derived from the official manga. Unlike Genshin Impact, Dottore has physically shown up in the official manga. He is an adult with red eyes, pale skin, and short curly blue hair. Often seen in different types of suits, Dottore's most noticeable feature has to be his unique mask. The black and white mask covers almost all of his face except for the lower left side.

Dottore has been shown to be inhumane in the manga and does not care much about human lives. He does not show the slightest bit of remorse or interest when he finds out about his subordinate dying in an incident. In the manga, he turns one of his subordinates into an experimental subject when he fails to provide good results in the mission.

For some reason, he also seems to have immense hatred for people who have been blessed with vision and describes them as "self-inflated tools."

