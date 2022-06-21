Genshin Impact NA tour 2022: All you need to know

Genshin Impact's official media channels have announced the upcoming North American Tour 2022 at the Anime Expo.

Genshin Impact will begin their NA Tour as they open their first booth at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The booths will stay open from July 1 to July 4, 2022 and will have various events and interactive sessions planned for the fans along with tons of merchandise. They should also be prepared for a food truck that will bring delicious dishes straight from Tevyat.

Here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming NA Tour 2022 of Genshin Impact.

Los Angeles to be the first location for Genshin Impact NA Tour 2022

Fans are thrilled to learn that Genshin Impact have officially announced the beginning of their NA Tour 2022. The NA Tour 2022 will cover these four locations before the end of 2022:

Los Angeles

Seattle

New York

Toronto

The first location the NA Tour will cover is the Anime Expo in Los Angeles, where officials will set up their booth. Additionally, they have also added a stage and a food truck outside the venue for fans to enjoy the local cuisine of Tevyat.

The booth will stay open for four days from July 1 - July 4, 2022 at the Anime Expo. There is no need to reserve any additional tickets to attend the Genshin Impact booth. As long as fans have the convention pass, they can get in line for the booth and also participate in related events for free.

Interactive events and limited merchandise available at Genshin Impact booth

Exciting prizes await as players participate in these events (Image via HoYoverse)

The official post and NA Tour website mentions multiple events that have been planned for the Anime Expo. Every day, fans will get to participate in new and interesting events. They have a chance to win exciting prizes or a chance to interact with famous influencers and cosplayers.

Here is a summary of events for fans to participate in the booth:

Paimon Questionnaire

Open World Challenge

Abyss Speed-run

Boss Speed-run

Cosplay Fashion Show

They can also participate in the stamp collection event where they have to perform simple interactive tasks. Successfully completing the task will reward players with stamps that can be exchanged for merchandise rewards. If fans collect enough stamps, they can get themselves limited posters and food truck coupons.

Make sure to grab some on-site limited merchandise (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact booth will also host an on-site merchandise store for fans to buy some limited time merchandise during the convention. Here is a summary of all the merchandise that fans can buy:

Character Stands - 15 USD each

Character Badhes - 4 USD each

Protective Case - 18 USD each

T-shirt - 35 USD each

Keep in mind that this merchandise will only be available in limited stock at the convention's on-site store. There is a chance fans might not find this merchandise anywhere else on the internet. Don't forget to try all the delicious food from Tevyat at the nearby food truck.

