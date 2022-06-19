How to get primogems fast before Genshin Impact 2.8

Like every new Genshin Impact patch, the upcoming version 2.8 is bringing new and famous characters to the banners. The banners are said to feature Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya, who are some of the fan-favorite characters. To top it off, a new 4-star character that goes by the name of Shikanoin Heizou will also appear alongside Kazuha and Klee.

The weapon banners will also feature some interesting 5-star weapons that players will definitely want to add to their collection. However, players are going to need tons of Primogems for that and there are many various ways for players to do it. Fortunately for readers, this article will consist of both F2P as well as P2W methods for players to collect Primogems quickly in Genshin Impact.

Easy Guide to earning Primgoems quickly for Genshin Impact 2.8

Once the upcoming patch 2.8 goes live in Genshin Impact, players will already receive around 600 Primogems for free. In the form of maintenance compensation and some from Issue Fix compensation, players can find the 600 free Primogems in their in-game mailbox.

Players can also collect 300 Primogems for free by redeeming the codes that will be displayed during the 2.8 Special Program. Three codes will be disclosed at regular intervals for players to claim during the livestream. There are also various F2P methods players can consider to earn as many Primogems as possible.

Here is a summary that explains the method and approximate amount of Primogems that can be earned:

Daily Commissions: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Daily Check-In: Up to 80 Primogems

Up to 80 Primogems Events: Atleast 1,680 or more

Atleast 1,680 or more Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems (if 36 stars in all three phases)

1800 Primogems (if 36 stars in all three phases) Stardust Exchange: Up to 3,200 (10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates)

Up to 3,200 (10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates) Test Runs: 60 Primogems ( 20 per 5-star character)

60 Primogems ( 20 per 5-star character) Hangout Event: 30 Primogems

Players need to know to keep this in mind that they can still earn more Primogems by completing puzzles and hidden quests added with the new playable region called The Chasm. There are also web events where players can participate and earn some amount of Primgems.

If players have a long list of world quests or story quests to complete, they will inevitably have more Primogems to earn than players who are already done with it.

Pay-to-Win methods to earn Primogems quickly before Genshin Impact 2.8

There is no doubt that P2W players have less trouble when it comes to Primogems. Genshin Impact has various P2W means to get Primogems fast as long as players are willing to pay for it.

Here is a summary of all the P2W methods players can consider:

Battlepass: 680 Primogems

680 Primogems Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 2700 Primogems ( plus 300 Genesis Crystal)

2700 Primogems ( plus 300 Genesis Crystal) Genesis Crystals: anywhere from 60 to 6480 Primogems

Low spenders and Whales don't need to worry about Primogems too much (Image via Genshin Impact)

Buying Genesis Crystals is the most convenient and best P2W method to collect Primogems. Players can buy Genesis Crystal depending upon how much players are willing to spend. After that, the bought Genesis Crystal can be converted into Primogems.

When players are buying Genesis Crystals, there is also the matter of a double crystal bonus. The double genesis crystal bonus will provide players with double the amount of Genesis Crystal for the price of one when its your first purchase.

