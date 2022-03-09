The Chasm exploration might not be as rewarding as Dragonspine, suggests Genshin Impact leak

It would appear as though The Chasm will feature at least 24 Seelies and 200 chests in Genshin Impact 2.6. It's worth noting that this estimate is different from the previous leak, which suggested that there would be at least 12 Seelies and 160 Chests.

Thus, all of this specific data is likely to change and isn't concrete at the moment. That said, these current estimates put it below Dragonspine as far as general exploration goes. For reference, Dragonspine had 32 Seelies and 234 chests, which is slightly higher than the current leaked estimates for The Chasm.

The Chasm's exploration will include at least 24 Seelies and 200 chests in Genshin Impact 2.6

The relevant leak (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

One of the main reasons a Genshin Impact player would care about these exploration details is that it's directly tied to free Primogems. Chests bestow the player anywhere from 2 to 40 Primogems, and those Primogems add up over time if they keep finding new Chests.

Keep in mind that one pull on any banner costs 160 Primogems, so one would likely only get a few pulls if they collected everything from The Chasm. The specific number of Primogems that they would earn from every exploration activity from The Chasm is currently unknown.

Most tweets featuring The Chasm's Seelies have been taken down due to copyright strikes, but the one above is still around. It essentially includes a brief video showing how this variation looks different from the other versions previously found in Teyvat.

Remember, current leaks suggest that there are at least 24 of them in this new region.

The Chasm map

BLANK  @genshinBLANK The Chasm Base version with waypoints The Chasm Base version with waypoints https://t.co/6VcdlzFdcK

Maps with Teleport Waypoints and names have already been leaked. They might not contain every chest or Seelie location like an interactive map would, but they still reveal plenty of information that some Travelers should find useful.

These new areas are scheduled to debut in Genshin Impact 2.6, which should launch sometime around March 30, 2022. No official date has been given for this version update, but past precedence of 42-day updates points towards a March 30, 2022 estimate.

Genshin Impact players should know that everything leaked thus far is subject to change. Similarly, any specific map placements can be altered prior to the region's debut in the 2.6 update.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

