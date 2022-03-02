Genshin Impact 2.6 leak reveals official area names of The Chasm map

There is a new Genshin Impact 2.6 leak detailing the official names for The Chasm's new areas. Back then, players only saw either the maps with no text, which looked cleaner than the current beta version.

However, having access to more names means that it will be easier for players to identify where they're at in The Chasm.

Like with any other Genshin Impact 2.6 leak, the new map names are subject to change. Some parts of their name do seem to overlap with other areas, so their placement could also be moved in the future if miHoYo wanted a more readable map.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New area names in The Chasm map

This tweet contains all of the overworld location names. In case the tweet gets deleted, here are the new names, from top to bottom:

Lumberpick Valley

Fuao Vale

Surface Mines

The Chasm's Maw

Cinnabar Cliff

Glaze Cliff

Tiangong Gorge

Specific details about what each new location offers aren't specified in these Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks. Still, it's an excellent first look at how the general map evolves as players get more and more information about it.

Here are the names of the underground locations, from top to bottom:

Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel

The Chasm: Main Mining Area

Underground Waterways

The Serpent's Cave

Nameless Ruins

Stony Halls

The Glowing Narrows

Like before, there aren't too many details about what players should expect from each specific area. Fortunately for Travelers, other Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks showcase more from this new region.

Other leaks related to The Chasm

For example, the above leak is an old one that displayed every Teleport Waypoint, along with a new Domain and Statue of The Seven. The individual map locations weren't listed here at the time, so players should expect something more cluttered in the live version, assuming the current leaked maps remain the same.

On a similar note, the underground area also had its map leaked a while back.

While there are no Domains or Statue of The Seven in the underground section, there is an abundance of Teleport Waypoints for the player to use to get around. The underground area is bigger than its overworld equivalent, hence the need for more Teleport Waypoints.

Aside from these map leaks, several screenshots and video leaks have also showcased more from this new region. Players curious to see more from that can check out some old leaks, like the ones found here.

