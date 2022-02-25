Xiao and Ayato’s signature artifacts revealed in Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks

Echoes of an Offering and Vermillion Hereafter will be two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Both sets will have similar 2-piece effects (+18% ATK), but their 4-piece effects are entirely different from one another. Echoes of an Offering focuses on the user's Normal Attacks. By comparison, Vermillion Hereafter provides several ATK buff stacks to the user if they take damage after casting their Elemental Burst.

Given these two artifact sets' effects, some fans coin them as Ayato and Xiao's artifact sets, respectively. Some players have theorycrafted their effectiveness for the two characters, but the rest of the article will focus entirely on the actual leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Xiao and Ayato's artifacts

The two artifact sets (Image via miHoYo)

The designs for these new artifacts can be seen above. The top row features the Vermillion Hereafter set from left to right in the following order:

Goblet of Eonothem

Plume of Death

Circle of Logos

Flower of Life

Sands of Eon

The bottom row displays the Echoes of an Offering set in the same order. Naturally, the most important parts of these new items are their effects, separated into their individual sections below.

Echoes of an Offering

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Echoes of an Offering



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it. Echoes of an Offering2pc: ATK +18%4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will apparently introduce Echoes of an Offering, with its old effect being shown above. According to the recent leaks, the 2-piece set effect is still accurate, but there has been a slight change to the 4-piece set effect, which can be seen below.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta]



Echoes of an Offering Update



....36% chance it will trigger which will increase Normal atack DMG by (60% -> 70%).......the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every (0.3s -> 0.2s).



(Old -> New) [2.6 Beta]Echoes of an Offering Update....36% chance it will trigger which will increase Normal atack DMG by (60% -> 70%).......the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every (0.3s -> 0.2s).(Old -> New)

Its updated effect would be:

"When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s."

This small buff essentially buffed the Normal Attack DMG by an additional 10% while allowing the effect to happen 0.1 seconds faster than before. Travelers should keep in mind that Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks include content that is subject to change.

Vermillion Hereafter

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Vermillion Hereafter



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks. Vermillion Hereafter2pc: ATK +18%4pc: After using an Elemental Burst, the character will gain a buff, increasing their ATK by 8% for 16s. When the character loses HP, Their ATK will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur up to once every 0.8s, max 4 stacks.

There aren't any Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks suggesting that Vermillion Hereafter's set effect has changed. What a reader sees above is the current effect. Having a 4-piece set means that the user could potentially get the following ATK buffs:

+18% (from the 2-piece set effect)

+8% (after casting an Elemental Burst)

+10 ~ 40% (the user gains one stack if they lose HP, up to four times)

That means that Vermillion Hereafter can potentially give the user +66% ATK in total.

Other related leaks

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel The purple artifact boxes (Domain Reliquary: Tier II) from Floors 9-12 of Spiral Abyss will no longer have 4* artifacts from the Gladiator and Wanderer's Troupe sets.



They will be replaced by the new artifact sets in 2.6 ("Vermillion Hereafter" and "Echoes of an Offering"). The purple artifact boxes (Domain Reliquary: Tier II) from Floors 9-12 of Spiral Abyss will no longer have 4* artifacts from the Gladiator and Wanderer's Troupe sets. They will be replaced by the new artifact sets in 2.6 ("Vermillion Hereafter" and "Echoes of an Offering").

Another Genshin Impact 2.6 leak states that both sets will be in Domain Reliquary: Tier II. Given that Domain Reliquary: Tier II only features 4-star artifacts, it's likely that it will only have the 4-star variants of Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering in it.

However, the 4-star variants of Gladiator's Finale and Wanderer's Troupe will no longer be available in that reliquary in Genshin Impact 2.6.

