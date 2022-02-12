Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Xiao’s tailor-made artifact set to provide 66% ATK buff

As Genshin Impact 2.6 beta draws near, there are plenty of unverified leaks out there; one of them covers an artifact set tailor-made for Xiao.

Its 2-piece effect is nothing special, as it just gives the user +18% ATK, which is the same as the 2-piece effect of Shimenawa's Reminiscence and Gladiator's Finale. The more interesting effect is its 4-piece one, which does the following:

"When casting an elemental burst, the character gains 8% Attack. Subsequently, for each time the character loses HP, an additional +10% attack is gained, for a maximum of 4 stacks, lasting 16 seconds. This is effect is lost the moment the character leaves the field."

At its best, the 4-piece set gives its user a 66% ATK boost:

18% comes from the 2-piece effect

8% comes from when the user performs their Elemental Burst

10 to 40% comes from whenever they lose HP after performing their Elemental Burst (it goes up to four stacks)

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Why this new artifact set works well with Xiao

The leaked artifact set effect (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

If this Genshin Impact 2.6 artifact set leak is legitimate, then Xiao users can rejoice in knowing that they got an artifact set seemingly made for him. His Elemental Burst constantly drains his HP, making him achieve the 66% ATK boost more efficiently than other characters in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Not only that, but his Elemental Burst lasts for 15 seconds, which is just one second shorter than the ATK boost duration from the 4-piece effect. Xiao infamously doesn't have many other options to consider, especially when it comes to 4-piece sets.

Another leaker, GI Front, stated that Tz's Genshin Impact 2.6 leak about the upcoming artifact set is accurate. There is a good likelihood that these Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks are authentic, but Travelers should take it with a grain of salt until the upcoming beta leaks come out.

Technically, any character can take damage after casting their Elemental Burst. However, it becomes inefficient to wait for an enemy to do so (not to mention unviable in the hardest floors of the Spiral Abyss).

A character like Hu Tao can cast her Elemental Skill to hurt herself to get one stack, but she would still have to rely on getting hit to reach the complete 66% ATK boost. This new set is described as tailor-made for Xiao, given that no other character can easily reach the max stacks as he can.

