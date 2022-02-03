Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New HP based artifacts, Yoimiya rerun, and Inazuma festival revealed

Some new (questionable) leaks discuss what Travelers can expect from Genshin Impact 2.6.

They include:

Two artifact sets (One for HP%, the other for Normal Attacks)

Yoimiya will have a rerun

There will be an Inazuma festival of some kind

Much of these leaks are barebones, but it's worth noting that many leaks tend to start this way. For instance, some other (questionable) leaks mentioned the Raiden Shogun weekly boss being a thing. There are some videos and images of it being authentic.

It's possible that these leaks could also be genuine. However, they're always subject to change, so one should take them with a grain of salt until more evidence arrives. These recent leaks are a small batch from UBatcha's latest (questionable) leaks.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



New artifact sets soon



HP% Based. Tao is happy.

Normals attacks based. Yoimiya is happy.



There will be two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 2.6. One will focus on HP%, while the other is planned for Normal Attack-oriented characters. Neither artifact set has had their effects leaked, although the current information gives them some idea of what they do.

It's also unknown where players can farm the new artifacts. Ayato is slated to debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.6, so Travelers are naturally curious to see if the new artifact sets work well with him.

No artifact set for Yae Miko in that update (Image via Tz)

There is also another leak from Chinese leaker Tz regarding the artifact sets. It's essentially about how Yae Miko won't be getting an artifact set in this update, so fans will have to wait longer for a more specialized artifact set for her.

The Yoimiya portion of the previous leak is also interesting, as there is another recent leak that states she will be getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6. On another note, she will also be involved in the story somehow.

Yoimiya rerun in Genshin Impact 2.6

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Yoimiya has not had a rerun as of yet. If the above leak is true, it will be her first rerun in the game's history. It doesn't state which half of Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature her rerun. Hence, her rerun release date could be either March 30, 2022, or April 20, 2022, based on the current 21-day cycles.

By comparison, her original banner ran from August 10, 2021, to August 31, 2021. The leak also doesn't state her role in the story, although the next leak could answer that.

Inazuma festival

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



There's an Inazuma festival in 2.6.



The Inazuma festival will be one of Genshin Impact 2.6's events, although next-to-nothing is known about it at the moment. There is some speculation from random fans that the real-life Hanami festivals could inspire it, but it's worth reiterating that nothing has been confirmed about it as of right now.

Like the other leaks in this article, this Tweet has a [Questionable] tag. Some of these leaks ended up being accurate in the past, so there's a good chance that at least of these recent leaks could be legitimate as well.

