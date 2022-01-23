Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal Raiden Shogun boss fight entrance and gameplay

Raiden Shogun will soon become the most terrifying boss in Genshin Impact with the 2.5 update. Beta testers have confirmed that the newest weekly boss in the game will be none other than the Electro Archon from Inazuma.

It is no surprise that facing Ei in a battle will be a nightmare for players. She has a ton of abilities that are especially effective against shield characters.

The latest leaks have revealed the entrance to the boss fight domain, and here's everything to know about it.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Raiden Shogun boss fight entrance revealed

A recent post on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks Subreddit showcased Yae Miko making her way towards the Raiden Shogun boss fight. From the looks of it, the leaker has intentionally decreased the video's quality to avoid copyright strikes.

From the mini map, it is hard to make out where the Raiden Shogun boss fight will take place. Players claimed to have searched the entire map but haven't been able to find a location similar to the one in the aforementioned post.

Having said that, the boss will most likely be located near the Grand Narukami Shrine. Players can expect a new quest that explains how Raiden Shogun/Ei turned into a ferocious Electro boss.

Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 2.5 to have anti-shield and time stopping abilities

Raiden Shogun might be the hardest boss in the game because she can not only stop time, but attack shielded characters easily.

In the footage leaked so far, it is clear that Zhongli's shields were useless against the Electro Archon. She uses the Musou no Hitotachi against the shielded Geo Archon and kills him with a single hit. This slash might have the ability to stop time.

As per fan theories, healers and shielders will be useless against the upcoming Electro boss. Players will have to charge an orb of some kind to evade her attack and complete a protective barrier. It is safe to assume that this will be the primary mechanic of the boss fight.

All in all, players should buckle up for what seems to be the hardest boss fight in Genshin Impact history.

It is evident that shield characters will lose their prominence with enemies such as Raiden Shogun and Shadowy Husks. Effects like Corrossion have been added to the game as well, and players might have to reconsider unlocking Zhongli in the 2.4 update.

