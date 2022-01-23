Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko to not have any concurrent banners explained

Arguably the biggest highlight of the upcoming 2.5 update in Genshin Impact will be Yae Miko. The five-star Electro Catalyst user has been buffed many times ahead of her release as the developers seem focused on satisfying the community's expectations.

Leakers have been posting many tidbits of information related to Yae Miko lately. However, players are equally curious about the rerun banners in the 2.5 update.

The latest leaks have claimed that Yae Miko will not have a concurrent banner, and here's what it means.

Yae Miko does not have a concurrent banner in Genshin Impact version 2.5

With patch 2.3, miHoYo introduced the 'character event wish-2' banner. For the first time ever, players were able to wish for two five-star characters (Eula and Albedo) simultaneously.

The trend of dual rerun banners continued in Genshin Impact version 2.4 as well, where Xiao's banner is the 'character event wish-2' alongside Shenhe. The developers have already clarified that the 'character event wish-2' banner will be exclusively used for old characters.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos



In other words, Event-Wish-2 (a rerun banner) will not be active in the first half of 2.5. Lumie @lumie_lumie came around and told me Yae does not have a concurrent banner Thecame around and told me Yae does not have a concurrent banner The 🐦 came around and told me Yae does not have a concurrent banner [Reliable] Lumie has announced that Yae will be the only banner in the first half of 2.5.In other words, Event-Wish-2 (a rerun banner) will not be active in the first half of 2.5. twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st… [Reliable] Lumie has announced that Yae will be the only banner in the first half of 2.5.In other words, Event-Wish-2 (a rerun banner) will not be active in the first half of 2.5. twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…

In the second phase of the 2.4 update, Ganyu and Zhongli will be featured in separate banners that share the same featured four-star units and pity.

Amidst so many reruns, players were assuming that even Yae Miko would be accompanied by an old character. As per initial leaks, this character could have been Raiden Shogun.

However, prominent leaker Lumie has now claimed that Yae Miko does not have a concurrent banner. In simple words, she will be released alone with no other existing characters.

Interestingly enough, Lumie also confirmed that the first banner in the 2.6 update for Genshin Impact will feature Ayato.

Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6

Genshin Impact 2.5 banner order explained

Now that it's almost confirmed that the first phase of the 2.5 update will only contain Yae Miko, it is safe to assume that the highly-anticipated Kazuha rerun banner will be delayed to patch 2.6 or later.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6.

Having said that, it is unlikely that Raiden Shogun's rerun banner will be delayed. The Electro Archon has been pivotal in the Inazuma storyline, and is also expected to be a great support unit for Yae.

With Raiden Shogun, fans can either expect Kazuha or Kokomi. Considering that the 2.5 Spiral Abyss will benefit Electro-Charged reaction and healers, it makes more sense for Kokomi to be featured in the second phase of the update.

Note: Leaks and rumors should not be considered official information until confirmation has been shared by the developers.

Edited by Danyal Arabi