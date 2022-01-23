How to get Primogems fast in Genshin Impact 2.4: All possible sources explained

Primogems are necessary for many Travelers, especially if Genshin Impact 2.4's banners intrigue them.
They're a currency that is hard to get for F2P players but very easy to spend. Thus, many Travelers are always looking for ways to earn Primogems. Some methods are obvious, while others can be easier to miss.
This guide will primarily target beginners who wish to know how to get plenty of Primogems quickly in the game's current version. These tips will be relevant in future updates, although some specific parts will be altered (like specific Redeem Codes).
How to obtain Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.4
This article will cover several ways for players to earn Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.4 in the following order:
- P2W methods
- Redeem Codes
- Daily Commissions
- Spiral Abyss
- Participating in events
- Miscellaneous methods
P2W methods
If a player wants to earn as many Primogems as possible within a few minutes, buying a bulk of Genesis Crystals is their best option. They would get a Double Crystal Bonus if they still have a first-time purchase since the last reset, which could get a substantial amount of Genesis Crystals.
Genesis Crystals are converted to Primogems in a 1:1 ratio. This method requires real-life money, so it's not an option for F2P players or very light spenders. Still, it's easily the best method for whales.
Alternatively, players can get 680 Primogems at Level 50 of the paid version of the game's Battle Pass. Doing so will also give them four Intertwined Fates, which will help with any future character or weapon banner.
Also, Blessing of the Welkin Moon is another option. Travelers will get 300 Genesis Crystals and 2,700 Primogems in 30 days. They can buy it several times to instantly get the 300 Genesis Crystals, but the 90 daily Primogems doesn't change (instead prolongs the "days remaining" section).
Redeem Codes
There should be a Special Program for the 2.5 update near Genshin Impact 2.4. The main draw for that Special Program would be the temporary Redeem Codes, which would provide an ample opportunity for players to get 300 free Primogems.
Aside from that, there are two currently valid Redeem Codes in January 2022:
- 9BPCJCQGHAWZ
- GENSHINGIFT
Daily commissions
One of the best and quickest ways to earn Primogems is by doing Daily Commissions. This method will always be viable, as it's an extra 60 Primogems per day. Most Daily Commissions are easy to do, which is nice given that they don't take up much of a player's time.
A few Commissions are also tied to Achievements, which helps add to a player's Primogem count.
Spiral Abyss
A player's progress in their Spiral Abyss will determine how many Primogems they can get:
- Floors 1 through 8: Up to 2,400 Primogems (only once)
- Floors 9 through 12: Up to 600 Primogems (per reset)
The Spiral Abyss's Floors 9 through 12 reset twice a month.
Getting Intertwined Fates to save Primogems
There are a few ways to acquire Intertwined Fates:
- The paid Battle Pass (up to four)
- Sacred Sakura's Favor (up to ten)
- Stardust Exchange (up to five per reset)
One Intertwined Fate is the equivalent of 160 Primogems.
Participating in events
The 2.4 update has several events for Travelers seeking to earn extra Primgoems. For example, Windtrace and Test Run award players 420 and 40, respectively. Future events, such as Fleeting Colors in Flight, will also give them other opportunities to earn more Primogems.
Miscellaneous methods
There are many tasks for Travelers to consider outside of the methods above. For example:
- Opening chests
- Quests
- Daily-Check In
- Achievements
These are the average Primogem count per chest:
- Common: 0~2
- Exquisite: 2~5
- Precious: 5~10
- Luxurious: 10~40
Some quests will reward players with Primogems (a variable amount) and other items. Quest types include:
- Archon Quests
- Hangout Events
- Story Quests
- World Quests
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Daily Check-In will give players 60 Primogems a month. All Achievements will provide the player at least 5 Primogems, with the total a player can earn in the 2.4 update depending on their current progress.
Q. Are you F2P in Genshin Impact?
Yes
No