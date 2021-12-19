5 rare daily commissions in Genshin Impact with hidden achievements

Genshin Impact's Daily Commission system is a great way to earn several Primogems per day, not to mention some of their hidden achievements.

Unfortunately, some of those hidden achievements are rare due to some RNG elements. Genshin Impact players can't control their luck, leading to some frustrating moments where they can do nothing but hope to get a particular commission again.

Still, completing those hidden achievements gives Genshin Impact players a boost in their Primogem amount, making them desirable to do. Even if RNG is bad for one day, they'll continue to do these commissions for those Primogems.

Five daily commissions in Genshin Impact that have hidden achievements

5) Post-Sale Service

Post-Sale Service is a sequel to the Inazuma Sales Specialist commission in Genshin Impact. Unlike other sequels involving hidden achievements, it's worth noting that Genshin Impact players can easily trigger this commission. To do so, they need to give Konda Desuke the incorrect instructions in the prerequisite commission.

Afterward, they need to collect all ten mushrooms in Post-Sale Service. This daily commission can be completed after picking up five of them, but they should collect all ten instead. Genshin Impact players who collect all ten get the "Sorry for the Trouble!" hidden achievement.

4) Pirate Invasion, in Liyue Harbor!

This daily commission is one of the most infamous ones that involves a hidden achievement. There are three variations of this commission; Genshin Impact players have to beat all three to get the "Pirates! Argh!" achievement.

What makes this achievement rare to get is that some players might not get all three variations of this commission quickly. Travelers only get four commissions a day, and they have to hope that they don't get any repeats of other commissions while trying to farm this one.

3) An Art to Be Honed/Ceaseless Training

An Art to be Honed is technically a separate daily commission from Ceaseless Training. They're included together here because completing any combination of these two commissions five times will give players the "You Should Start a Doushin Dogo" hidden achievement.

There is no requirement to unlock An Art to Be Honed other than having access to Inazuma. Players who complete the Battle of Revenge World Quest will unlock Ceaseless Training as the replacement to An Art to be Honed.

2) A Little Raid

One of the daily commissions that Genshin Impact players could get is known as A Little Raid. It's an easy commission, as it only involves the player talking to Soraya, defeating some Treasure Hoarders, and then talking to Soraya again. Completing it will give players the "Scholarly Pretensions" hidden achievement.

Unfortunately, it's a commission with a prerequisite. Players will unlock the possibility of getting this one by completing The Lost Relic commission. However, there can't be any variation; it must be the one with the Box of Gadgets (as opposed to a Heavy Box or a Dropped Package).

1) Good Sign

Good Sign is a rare daily commission with two hidden achievements and a good dose of RNG attached to it. Essentially, the player talks to Zhihua, finds some signs, and talks back to him to finish it.

What makes unlocking the two hidden achievements a bit of a pain is that the signs are randomized. Genshin Impact players only get two signs per commission, and the achievements require multiple runs.

For instance, the "Love is All Around" hidden achievement requires the player to find five unique signs and leave them undisturbed. To obtain "Open to Interpretation," one must purposefully ruin four of those signs.

It doesn't count players doing the same sign multiple times; they must do all of the unique ones. If Travelers rarely get this daily commission or continue to get the same signs repeatedly, they will find farming these hidden achievements to be a pain.

