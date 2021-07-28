How to use Fortune Slip and get a secret achievement in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of secrets and players can find a ton of hidden achievements and quests as they explore Inazuma. These secrets are spread far across the vast region and one of them is hidden in plain sight in the Grand Narukami Shrine. Players may have overlooked this achievement, as they've explored the area, but it is an easy grab. Here's how players can get some easy Primogems from this hidden Fortune Slip achievement in Genshin Impact 2.0.

Genshin Impact 2.0: How to get the Fortune Slip achievement

Players who have made it to the Narukami Grand Shrine during their travels through Inazuma may have neglected to interact with the NPC to the right of the Sacred Sakura Tree. This NPC's name is Gendou Ringo and will allow players to draw a fortune slip every day to see what their fortune will be like for that day. There are many outcomes to this, but players should be most interested in the Great Fortune and Great Misfortune slips, as these will provide players with some hidden achievements.

How players can draw a Fortune Slip

Don't forget to get your daily fortune from the shrine ! pic.twitter.com/A9dQFG4cSt — Genshin Impact out of context (@GenshinOOC) July 22, 2021

Drawing a Fortune Slip is easy, as Genshin Impact players will simply need to converse with Gendou Ringo and select the option to draw a Fortune Slip. Once players click it, they will be able to click the Bamboo Cylinder that appears on their screen and draw a slip. Players can then exchange it with Gendou Ringo and check their inventory to see their fortune. Players who recieve a Great Fortune or Great Misfortune slip will gain the achievement "Paimon's Lucky Day" or "Just My Luck..." respectively.

Do fortunes affect anything in Genshin Impact:

For all the Genshin players please dont ignore the fortune of the day thing on the shrine! it gives you primogems for an achievement ✨ pic.twitter.com/xJfaVT2KBl — 👶 | open for commission! (@_bakonaua) July 26, 2021

While many players have posted about their luck being boosted after a Great Fortune, it is very likely that this is simply for the achievement and for a bit of fun. Players shouldn't rely on the Great Fortune or Great Misfortune for their wishes in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is a massive expansion and players have a lot of secrets to uncover in this massive update. With so much more to do in Inazuma, it is likely that even more hidden achievements will be uncovered.

