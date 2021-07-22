How to unlock Inazuma in Genshin Impact: Eligibility, instructions, and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 has finally allowed players to travel to the game's newest region, Inazuma. This region has been long awaited by players and is now finally available for exploration and questing.

Players can head to Inazuma simply by completing a certain mission, but there are some eligibility conditions that they must meet first. Without these conditions being met, players will be unable to travel to the land of Electro, which means players should definitely finish these Genshin Impact quests so that they can access Inazuma.

Genshin Impact: How to get to Inazuma

Getting to Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.0 is sure to be the aim of many players, and as long as players meet the requirements to get the quest, getting to Inazuma is simple. Players need to complete the previous quest, "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" which is a Kazuha-focused quest.

After this quest is completed, as long as the players are Adventure Rank 30 or above, they should receive a notification to speak to Katheryne in Liyue. This will be the start of the player's journey to Inazuma, as they are tasked with meeting Beidou on her ship as she sails towards the mysterious region of Inazuma.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock more of Inazuma

Getting to Inazuma is a pretty simple task, but players will need to have completed several things before they are able to explore Inazuma fully and enjoy Genshin Impact's newest region. Players will need to have completed these tasks:

Players need to be Adventure Rank 30 or above. Players need to complete the Archon Quest: "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Eumythia".

Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Update Details



Dear Travelers,

Below are the details of the Version 2.0 update "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" and the update compensation.



View Details Here:https://t.co/RCBXVFOxn9#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/N4QuCbs5DD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 20, 2021

Once players complete these steps, they will be able to explore Inazuma and begin the questline of the land of Electro. This region's quests are vast and expansive, so players will need to keep an eye out as they explore this massive addition to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.0 has added a ton of new content and players should definitely begin exploring it as soon as they can, as Inazuma offers a ton of great rewards to find and quests for players to experience.

