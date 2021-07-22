Genshin Impact all Electroculus locations: Inazuma places with interactive map revealed

Genshin Impact players have finally reached Inazuma, and they are now scouring the region for Electroculus.

Like in Mondstadt and Liyue, players have to offer “oculus” items to level up the nation’s Statue of the Seven. As players offer more Electroculus to the Inazuma statue, they will earn rewards including free Primogems. Of course, just like in past regions, Oculi can be hard to collect. So, this article explains how players can begin to find all existing Electroculus.

Where to find Electroculus in Genshin Impact

Electroculus (image via Genshin Impact)

Electroculus can be found all across Inazuma, though sometimes in hard-to-reach places. When a player is near an Electroculus, a marker will appear on the minimap. This is sometimes helpful, but the Oculi might still be out of sight. Thankfully, players can use Appsample’s interactive map to help locate them.

Genshin Impact interactive map: Electroculus locations (image via Appsample)

In Appsample’s tool, players can make notes on the Electroculus pins. Many in the Genshin Impact community write hints that will guide players right to the Oculi. So, if the marker alone isn’t enough to find an Electroculus, players can simply refer to others who’ve already found it. Some users will even link to images or videos for a more visual guide.

Appsample commenters hinting at an Electroculus location

On the interactive map, Genshin Impact players can also mark an Electroculus as “found” whenever they collect one. Doing this is well worth it, especially as Oculi become more scarce in Inazuma.

As players collect more Electroculus, they naturally become harder to find. With the collected Oculi marked on the map, players will know exactly where to go for the remaining ones.

There may be one other helpful way to find Electroculus in Inazuma. In Mondstadt and Liyue, players earned Resonance Stones for Anemoculus and Geoculus, respectively, via reputation quests. These items guide players to find nearby Oculi.

Inazuma also has reputation quests, so it's likely that a Resonance Stone exists for Electroculus as well. After Inazuma reputation quests are unlocked, players should speak to Madarame Hyakubei in the Kamisato Estate. Doing enough reputation quests through him will likely unlock an Electroculus Resonance Stone.

