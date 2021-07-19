How to enable cross save for Genshin Impact on PS4 & PS5

Genshin Impact will introduce a PlayStation cross-save feature in the upcoming patch.

Starting in version 2.0, Genshin Impact players will be able to link their PSN accounts to an email address. On the same note, players with saved data on PC or mobile will be able to link their account to a PSN account.

With this new feature, Genshin Impact will finally allow progress to be saved between PlayStation and other ports.

How to use cross-save in Genshin Impact 2.0

Playstation exclusive glider (image via gamewith)

Genshin Impact’s cross-save feature with the PlayStation port will work via account linking. Players can take advantage of the cross-save feature if they have game data on their PlayStation or PC/mobile device.

Those who start with PlayStation data should link their account to an email address. Meanwhile, players who started on a different port will be able to link to a PSN account.

Each PSN account can only be linked to one email address, and likewise, each miHoYo account can only be linked to one PSN account.

After linking, players will still be able to use their PSN account to log in to Genshin Impact on PlayStation. The miHoYo account or linked email address will allow access to saved data on PC and mobile.

How one can link a PSN account to an email address

Starting in Genshin Impact 2.0, players can link a PSN account to an email address by doing the following:

Log in to Genshin Impact on a PlayStation Open Paimon's menu G to Settings > Account > User Center > Link Account

Notably, the linked email address must be separate from any existing miHoYo account. Players who have saved data on PlayStation and other ports via multiple Genshin Impact accounts may therefore need to use a different or new email address.

How one can link a miHoYo account to PSN

Players who want to transfer their Genshin Impact data to PlayStation will be provided with that option in version 2.0 as well. Under the assumption that the PlayStation account is without game data, players will only need to do the following:

Open Genshin Impact on a PlayStation for the first time A pop-up window will appear. If the game closes here, it will reappear the next time Genshin Impact is opened. Follow the prompts to link the email address associated with the miHoYo account to PSN

For the time being, the PSN and miHoYo accounts must be on the same Genshin Impact server to be linked. As PSN servers don’t extend to all regions, only players in Europe, Asia, and America servers can link accounts.

just a PSA for people who are gonna cross save Genshin from PC to Playstation: the PSN acc youre gonna link must be same as the country server youre playing.. Eg, if youre playing on NA server, then your PSN acc should be US or of the countries listed in the table pic.twitter.com/jYdnr9w2yW — Miss Darkness (@misstenebraealt) July 19, 2021

As a word of warning: once the two accounts are linked, they can’t be unlinked. The process is irreversible, so players should be certain about the link before they create it.

