Genshin Impact Free Beidou character event in version 2.0: All you need to know

As always, new, limited-time events are coming to Genshin Impact in the 2.0 update.

One upcoming event is called "Thunder Sojourn." It was highlighted briefly in the 2.0 livestream, where it's now confirmed that Beidou will be given as a reward. Players who want to use the interesting Electro DPS character should be sure to participate in this event as much as is needed.

Genshin Impact 2.0 to bring the Thunder Sojourn event

Thunder Sojourn event preview (iamge via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Seemingly, there are four parts to the upcoming Thunder Sojourn event. Players will likely have to defeat all the enemies in each of them to complete the event.

The backstory to this event is mostly unknown for now. However, in the description for the Bolt Blitz part of the event, it says a character named Muzhen needs help searching for a target, which likely refers to a specific enemy.

Muzhen is an officer on Beidou's ship, the Alcor, so this event may involve the Crux Fleet and some pirate lore.

Free Beidou and other Thunder Sojourn event rewards

Beidou (image via miHoYo)

Rewards for the Thunder Sojourn event have already been announced. Most importantly, players will receive Primogems, a Crown of Insight, and a free Beidou character. Other rewards include Mora, new Inazuma talent books, Hero's Wit and ascension stones.

Per the livestream, players will receive Beidou for collecting enough of the event currency. This could imply that there is an event shop where Beidou will be up for trade.

If that's the case, players can expect to earn the bulk of the event's rewards through the shop.

Regardless, to get Beidou, players should farm the event currency as much as possible.

Beidou's story and gameplay in Genshin Impact

Beidou has been prominent in the Genshin Impact storyline. She recently appeared in the "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" quest, where she agreed to help the Traveler reach Inazuma. Now, with Inazuma coming out in 2.0, she will almost certainly reappear in a quest to fulfill her promise.

Beidou's agreement with the Traveler (image via LyurGG)

As a playable character, Beidou has a pretty unique kit. She is a claymore DPS character who can deal devastating counterattacks with her Elemental Skill. Also, with her Elemental Burst, she can deal solid Electro damage via lightning strikes that jump between enemies.

Despite the Genshin Impact community preferring other claymore users for the meta, many enjoy playing with Beidou's unique abilities. Trying to get perfect counterattacks that deal as much damage as possible is a fun challenge that Beidou players can undertake.

As this video demonstrates, Beidou's counterattack can deliver a shocking amount of damage. Genshin Impact players who are missing Beidou or who want her DPS-boosting constellations should definitely give it their best in the Thunder Sojourn event.

