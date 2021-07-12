5 most preferred Genshin Impact characters for V1.6 Spiral Abyss

In Genshin Impact, the Spiral Abyss is perhaps the most difficult endgame challenge, and players have their own preferred characters to use here.

Appsample gathers data on all Genshin Impact characters' usage rates in the Spiral Abyss. Usage rate refers to the percentage of players who use a certain character in the abyss, among players who own that character. This article takes a look at the characters with the highest reported usage rates in the abyss and explains why they might be so appreciated.

Disclaimer: Usage rates shown are based off player-submitted data from those who earned all 36 stars in the Spiral Abyss.

Top 5 Genshin Impact characters with the highest usage rates in the 1.6 Spiral Abyss

5) Hu Tao (84.07%)

Hu Tao (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Hu Tao has made her way to the top of many Genshin Impact tier lists, and her DPS performance in the Spiral Abyss explains why that is. Her damage numbers are top-tier, and she can deal with tanky bosses like the Abyss Herald with relative ease.

When paired with a Hydro or Cryo support character, Hu Tao becomes even more viable. Vaporize and Melt are powerful elemental reactions that deal significant damage. Hu Tao’s Elemental Skill and Blood Blossoms make it easier to infuse enemies with Pyro, so elemental reactions should come around easily.

4) Bennett (93.05%)

Bennett (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Genshin Impact community has consistently seen Bennett as one of the best support characters in the game. He can deal solid Pyro sub-DPS with his Elemental Skill, which can help handle the Cryo enemies in the Spiral Abyss. Moreover, his Elemental Burst can heal other characters while providing an attack buff to the team.

Bennett is a versatile character in Genshin Impact. He can support a Pyro DPS character like Diluc to provide the Elemental Resonance attack buff. Or, he can be paired with Ganyu or Childe to create Melt and Vaporize reactions, respectively. Regardless, Bennett can almost always add value with his team-buffing kit.

3) Ganyu (95.69%)

Ganyu (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Among characters who often fill the main DPS role, Ganyu is the most preferred choice for the 1.6 Spiral Abyss. She's well-known for dealing insane damage numbers, and her Elemental Skill is great for distracting enemies.

Ganyu’s fully-charged attacks shoot off Frostflake Arrows that deal AoE Cryo damage. With crowds of enemies spawning consistently in the Spiral Abyss, this AoE damage can end plenty of enemies in a short window.

Players using Ganyu in the Spiral Abyss should just remember that Cryo enemies are everywhere. To break their elemental shields, Ganyu's team should include a Pyro or Electro support character.

2) Venti (96.98%)

Venti (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Without a doubt, players have good reasons to use Venti in the Spiral Abyss. Venti excels best at crowd control, which can be a big shortcut to time-limit chambers in the Spiral Abyss. His Elemental Burst pulls enemies into a single area, where they receive Anemo damage over time. This ability can do huge damage to enemies, especially if imbued with another element.

1) Zhongli (98.62%)

Zhongli (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Zhongli is a fan favorite among Genshin Impact players. His shield support is unmatched, and since food is off-limits in the Spiral Abyss, his defensive capabilities are especially useful.

Depending on the build, the Geo Archon may also provide some decent sub-DPS. His Elemental Abilities, also, are always useful. The resilient Jade Shield allows players not to worry about getting hit and fight enemies head-on for the most part. His Elemental Burst can also immobilize enemies for a moment, allowing the main DPS character to land some free attacks.

