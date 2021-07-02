Best F2P build for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has released its newest Anemo character, Kazuha, in the second and possibly final event banner for version 1.6.

Thankfully, Kazuha is F2P-friendly. His sub-DPS build is fairly simple, and there's a great craftable weapon that any player can equip him with.

With a solid build, Kazuha can provide great Elemental Burst Damage while increasing the DPS capabilities of his teammates.

Best F2P weapons for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

The Iron Sting in Genshin Impact (image via Genshin Impact)

Though the new Freedom-Sworn is the best-in-slot weapon for Kazuha, F2P players have another great sword option. The craftable sword, Iron Sting, is the best F2P weapon for Kazuha.

The Iron Sting works so well with the new ronin character because of its high Elemental Mastery substat. With high Elemental Mastery, Kazuha can produce powerful Swirl effects and create teamwide buffs to elemental damage.

Currently, the only other 4-star sword with an Elemental Mastery substat is the Alley Flash. Its base attack is over 100 points higher than the Iron Sting, but its substat is much lower.

Even though F2P players can technically obtain the Alley Flash, it's generally recommended that they avoid weapon banners.

Kazuha players should still prioritize the Iron Sting over other 4-star swords. Elemental Mastery is crucial to Kazuha’s build, and the Iron Sting can provide up to 165 points of this substat. Moreover, since the weapon is craftable, players can easily refine it.

Iron Sting in the forging menu (image via Genshin Impact)

The Iron Sting’s passive ability is also useful for Kazuha, allowing elemental damage to trigger a 6% damage increase. With refinement, this buff grows to 12%. The buff can stack up to two times, and Kazuha’s Elemental Burst should generate stacks rapidly.

Best artifacts for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Viridescent Venerer artifact set bonuses (image via game8)

Like other Anemo characters, Kazuha is best used with the Viridescent Venerer artifacts. With the 4-piece set bonus, Kazuha can create stronger Swirl reactions and lower enemy resistances.

The Viridescent Venerer artifacts pair especially well with Kazuha’s “Poetics of Fuubutsu” talent. While the 4-piece bonus lowers enemy elemental resistance with Swirl effects, Kazuha’s Swirls buff the party’s elemental damage based on his Elemental Mastery.

To maximize Kazuha’s utility, players should try to use artifacts with Anemo Damage, CRIT Rate, CRIT Damage, and Elemental Mastery as the main stats.

