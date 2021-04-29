Genshin Impact Yanfei build guide: Best artifacts and weapons for DPS and support role

A new character has arrived in Genshin Impact with the recent launch of version 1.5.

Yanfei, the legal advisor from Liyue, has been introduced to the Genshin Impact 1.5 roster. She is a four-star character and the second Pyro catalyst user to debut in a banner.

Many players have saved up Primogems in anticipation of this event banner as they look to obtain both Yanfei as well as the Geo Archon, Zhongli.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Zhongli's ascension materials and talent level-up resources listed

The best Yanfei build in Genshin Impact

Yanfei’s character page (image via Genshin Impact)

Players who decide to build Yanfei have a few options. She can be used for her Pyro DPS abilities or in a Pyro-infusion support role.

Much like Klee, Yanfei is a more natural fit for the main DPS role compared to the support role. She works so well for DPS because her abilities reward the player for keeping her on the field, as opposed to support units whose abilities last after switching characters.

Advertisement

However, many players may not see themselves using Yanfei in the main DPS slot, perhaps because they already have the five-star unit, Klee. Yanfei can still play a solid part in the support role for players who want another Pyro Vision on their team.

Also read: How to get the new artifact sets "Pale Flame" and "Tenacity of the Millelith" in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Yanfei DPS build

As a main DPS, Yanfei can be very powerful with the right tools at hand.

The best weapon to put in Yanfei’s hands is the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. It has a passive ability that stacks and increases elemental DMG while also increasing movement speed. This catalyst’s sub-stat is crit rate, and a high crit rate is always great for DPS characters.

Another good weapon for Yanfei is the Solar Pearl, which allows Elemental Skills and Bursts to buff her normal attacks and vice versa.

Genshin Impact’s five-star catalyst, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

There are three solid artifact sets to use with Yanfei, but the easiest to obtain is the Wanderer’s Troupe set.

Advertisement

Wanderer's Troupe Set (Image via Game8)

The Elemental Mastery buff is nice, though it becomes less important in the late game. However, the set works much better for Yanfei with all four equipped. Her playstyle prioritizes charged attacks, which consume the “Scarlet Seals” she generates to deal extra damage. So, the extra damage to charged attacks from these artifacts is great for Yanfei.

The four-piece Lavawalker set is another great collection to equip on Yanfei. With the four artifacts equipped, the character deals a huge 35% extra damage to enemies affected by Pyro. And since Yanfei’s attacks are all Pyro, this bonus should be applied pretty consistently.

Genshin Impact artifacts: Lavawalker Set (Image via Game8)

Lastly, there's the Crimson Witch of Flames artifacts. These can be useful with just two equipped, helping Yanfei deal extra Pyro damage. The four-piece set is also great, so long as players can trigger certain elemental reactions while still maintaining Yanfei on the field.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact artifacts: Crimson Witch of Flames Set (image via Game8)

Yanfei support build

If Yanfei is not used in the main DPS role, she could make for a good support unit.

As a catalyst user, Yanfei is naturally exceptional at applying the Pyro element to enemies. Essentially, the strategy here is to infuse enemies with Pyro using Yanfei before creating elemental reactions using other characters.

To build Yanfei as a support character, players should look for weapons and artifact sets that help other characters in the party deal more damage.

Thankfully, there is a great three-star weapon that Yanfei can use when in a support role. The “Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers” catalyst buffs the next party member’s ATK after switching out the current character who wields the weapon.

This weapon makes Yanfei especially useful when players can switch to their main DPS and trigger elemental reactions. For example, players can use Yanfei’s Elemental Burst and infuse enemies with Pyro, then switch to Keqing for increased ATK and to trigger Overload.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers item description (image via Genshin Impact)

Perhaps the best artifact set for a support build Yanfei is the Noblesse Oblige. The four-piece set is necessary here. With the full collection, this set allows Yanfei to buff all party members' ATK after using her Elemental Burst.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact artifacts: The Noblesse Oblige Set (Image via Game8)

The Instructor set is a solid option for newer players. With a two-piece Instructor set, Yanfei’s Elemental Mastery increases, making the elemental reactions that she triggers more potent. And with the four-piece set, Yanfei will be able to increase the elemental mastery of everyone in the party.

Genshin Impact artifacts: Instructor Set (Image via Game8)

Players are sure to use Yanfei in their teams when in need of a solid Pyro character. With the above Yanfei builds, she is sure to be a very viable party member.

Also read: 5 important things to do after updating Genshin Impact to version 1.5