5 important things to do after updating Genshin Impact to version 1.5

Patch 1.5 of Genshin Impact is almost here. With it, players will have plenty of new playable content to have fun with.

Between new events, story quests, and the housing system, version 1.5 is sure to put a lot on players’ plates. The biggest feature of this update is going to be the housing system addition, which is set to give players a realm where they can place their hand-built buildings and furniture.

There are many exciting features coming to the game, and this article compiles some of the most important things players should do after the update is released.

5 things to do after the Genshin Impact 1.5 update releases

#1 - Challenge weekly bosses for less resin

The upcoming weekly boss in Genshin Impact, Azdaha (image via Genshin Impact)

MiHoYo confirmed in its special program live stream that a new weekly boss will be coming to Genshin Impact in 1.5.

The new boss, Azhdaha, is a Geo dragon from Liyue legends, and his domain will present different challenges depending on the element with which the dragon is crystallized. Due to this, Azhdaha will likely be the most dynamic and unpredictable of all the weekly bosses.

Perhaps even more exciting than Azhdaha’s debut is the fix to the resin system. The first three weekly bosses will cost only 30 resin, half of what players are used to.

Don't forget that it's better not to take loot from weekly bosses until Wednesday (until update).



After the update the first 3 weekly bosses will be for 30 resin. We'll also get a new loot to change talent materials.#GenshinImpact #Genshin #原神 pic.twitter.com/fNPpdSrUGI — Kineli #GenshinImpact (@Genshin_Kineli) April 25, 2021

Many players have voiced their complaints about the resin system, even after miHoYo made some fixes. While this update isn’t likely to quell their discontent, this tweak will surely be a welcome improvement.

#2 - Try out Zhongli and Yanfei in the Test Run

The first banner coming with 1.5 stars the Geo Archon himself, Zhongli. Since miHoYo buffed his abilities, he has been regarded as one of the best support units in the game.

Zhongli is the best shield support character, as he is the only character who can maintain a shield on a party at all times. Also, his damage output scales based on his HP is very high compared to other shielders.

Zhongli Banner (3 Weeks)

- Yanfei

- Noelle

- Diona



Weapon Banner

Liyue 5* weapon series makes a comeback



Energy Amplifier Event

Free 4* Diona and gives out several reward#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/4SRzrdNt2o — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) April 26, 2021

Alongside Zhongli, Yanfei is featured on this banner as well. This will mark the official release of Liyue’s legal advisor.

Yanfei will be a 4-star character, and it’s been confirmed that she is a Pyro catalyst user. She collects Scarlet Seals in combat, which can be used to deal AoE Pyro damage.

Travelers \ (^ o ^) / ~



Today, let's get to know Liyue's top legal adviser — Yanfei!



See full details >>>https://t.co/TLz3x22CAj#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/GJ10nmBJtp — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 22, 2021

Before deciding to spend Primogems on this banner, players should definitely test out how the characters play first. As with all banners, there will be a Test Run event where players can take the banner-featured character into a domain challenge.

For players who already have Zhongli, it may be worth saving up on Primogems for the upcoming Eula banner. Regardless, players should at least see if Yanfei will be a viable part of their team before making a decision.

#3 - Look out for new items

The new talent material converter coming to Genshin Impact, Dream Solvent

Owing to the patch notes, players are aware of some new and useful items that are coming to the game in version 1.5.

Dream solvent, for one, was briefly revealed in the Korean live stream, though it wasn’t discussed. This item is expected to be used in converting weekly boss rewards such as Dvalin’s Claw into other rewards that can be obtained from the same boss.

yup yup, it will be part of the recipe thing! https://t.co/56nihJIvzI — 🥟 (´ ε ` )♡ (@welkinmoons) April 22, 2021

Here are the other possible new items that players can expect:

Sanctifying Unction/Essence: used to level up artifacts

Vial of Adeptal Speed: speeds up crafting projects in the housing system

Transient Resin: provides players with original resin when used but expires if unused for too long. Allegedly sold within the housing system.

As the patch notes only list these items by name, the exact effects of all these items may differ once the update is released.

#4 - Complete new world quests

Four new world quests are coming to the game with the 1.5 update. Two of them are in a series called “A Teapot to Call Home,” which will introduce Travelers to the housing system.

In these quests, players will receive the Serenitea Pot gadget, which holds a realm inside it waiting to be customized. Players will use this gadget to access their housing.

The other two quests, called “A Timeless Classic” and “When the Trail Goes Cold,” will likely pertain to the new events or stories coming in the update.

#5 - Farm materials for the housing system

Preview of a housing system design (image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact team hasn’t specified how exactly materials will be obtained for crafting items in the housing system. Fortunately for fan, leaks have indicated some of the necessary materials.

Most notably, players will be able to chop trees in the world of Teyvat, obtaining different types of wood from different trees. Wood is likely to be a very important crafting material in the housing system, so players may want to stock up on the different wood offered in the game if that is the case.

i canNOT believe genshin is going to let us cut down trees for wood. you can't do this to me. i'll deforest EVERYTHING. the local ecosystem will never be the same. i'm going to go mad with power — ☁️9☁️ (@9ferret) April 21, 2021

Every type of tree and it's wood that you will need in 1.5 for the housing 🌲🌳 pic.twitter.com/YBRI1ELhrK — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) April 24, 2021

It’s also been predicted that different flowers and minerals will be needed for some furniture and dyes. In the days following the release of 1.5, players may benefit from stocking up on these materials. That is especially true for the rarer materials such as Valberries, Cor Lapis, and Wolf Hook. All of them are expected to be used in dyes.

The housing system update is a very exciting addition to Genshin Impact, and it’s likely what will hold over players’ cravings for more content until the next update arrives.

