Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Is the upcoming Zhongli banner and weapon banner worth it?

With the Genshin Impact 1.5 patch update under two days away, players are now on the cusp of getting the new content they’ve been itching for.

Considering the now-confirmed characters, events, and the much-anticipated housing system coming in 1.5, it’s hard not to be excited. Many players have spent the past few weeks of version 1.4 farming for materials and saving up Primogems in anticipation of the upcoming banners.

A re-run of Zhongli will be the first character event banner coming to version 1.5, and in the first weapon banner, players will have the chance to receive the Summit Shaper and the Memory of Dust.

Is the upcoming Zhongli banner worth wishes in Genshin Impact?

Zhongli's page in Genshin Impact's preview of version 1.5 content (image via Genshin Impact)

As with all character event banners, the upcoming Zhongli banner will feature three four-star characters with increased drop rates. For this banner, they will be: Noelle, Diona, and the upcoming Pyro character, Yanfei.

For players who didn’t get Zhongli the first time around, wishing on this banner is definitely a solid way to spend Primogems.

After miHoYo buffed Zhongli (and the Geo element entirely), the Geo Archon became one of the best supports.

Zhongli is a great fit for most team builds, providing great sub DPS while being the best shield-creator in the game so far. He alone can keep a shield on your party members at all times, having a shield duration of 20 seconds but a cooldown time of only 12.

Also, when compared to shielders like Diona, Zhongli has a sizable edge in HP. Though HP isn't necessarily prioritized in the game, Zhongli is an exception because since the latest buffs were added, Zhongli's attacks and abilities both scale up in damage based on his HP.

Naturally, players who already have Zhongli may have more to think about before deciding to wish on this upcoming banner. Yanfei seems like she’ll make for a great Pyro infuser, but it’s hard to say if she’ll be worth the Primogems for players who already have Klee or Xiangling.

Moreover, players should consider whether they’d rather save their Primogems for the Eula banner, which is likely to come in the middle of May after the Zhongli banner ends.

Based on confirmed abilities and leaked buffs even before her release, it’s more than likely that Eula will be one of the best main DPS characters in the game. So, players who are determined to get this powerful Cryo character will certainly want to have some Primogems ready.

Is the upcoming weapon banner worth wishes in Genshin Impact?

Preview of the weapon banner coming in version 1.5 of Genshin Impact (image via Genshin Impact Info and Updates)

The upcoming weapon banner has also drawn some attention from Genshin Impact players. The Summit Shaper sword and the Memory of Dust catalyst are set to be the featured five-star weapons on the banner, and both are extraordinarily powerful.

Fittingly, both of these weapons are best used on teams featuring Zhongli or another character who can reliably put up shields. This is because both Summit Shaper and the Memory of Dust boost shield strength. Both weapons also stack ATK % buffs upon hits, and buff ATK damage even more when a shield is present.

Apart from their abilities, they both can reach up to 608 ATK and have a secondary substat that buffs ATK by up to 49.6%, making them excellent for DPS characters.

These weapons, by nature, work best when the team has some shield support. This makes Ninguang particularly useful with the Memory of Dust, as she can use the catalyst and provide her own shielding.

Generally speaking, weapon banners are not recommended for F2P players, since good four-star weapons can almost always be good enough. However, those in need of a powerful sword or catalyst for a Keqing or Ninguang team can benefit from wishing on the upcoming weapon banner.

