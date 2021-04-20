Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula's elemental burst and normal attack buff show massive damage multipliers

Several new characters are confirmed to make their debut in patch 1.5 of Genshin Impact, and one of them is the Cryo claymore-wielder, Eula.

Along with Yangfei, Eula was confirmed for 1.5 in the recent miHoYo livestream. Many players have been saving up on wishes for the new characters, and recent damage buffs to Eula have given them even more reason to wish on her banner.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream reveals Inazuma, housing system, new redeem codes, Eula, Yanfei and more

Pre-release buffs to Eula in Genshin Impact

Preview of Eula in-game (image via Genshin Impact)

Data miners have been keeping track of Eula’s stats for a while now, and recent leaks suggest that miHoYo have buffed their much-anticipated character before her release.

Players have already assumed that Eula was made to be a main DPS option. She’s expected to have the second-highest base ATK in the game, second only to Xiao.

Now, data records predict the damage output of Eula’s normal attack to be 15-20% higher than previously expected. The damage from her Burst will be 17-19% higher as well.

Advertisement

So apparently there has been a stats buff for Eula just recently! Take this with a grain of salt, it can always change like it just did.



Stats source: Honey Hunter DB pic.twitter.com/El24iAFuw6 — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) April 17, 2021

A buff on a DPS character’s normal attack talent is always helpful, but the buff to Eula’s Elemental Burst is perhaps even more promising.

Eula using her Elemental Burst in the 1.5 livestream (image via Genshin Impact)

Eula’s Burst, named “Glacial Illumination,” deals Cryo damage and creates a Lightfall Sword that hangs above and follows the character. As Eula damages enemies, the sword gains stacks. Once 30 stacks accumulate or Eula leaves the field, the sword explodes and deals AoE damage.

Advertisement

The sword’s final damage scales based on how many stacks there are. According to the recent buffs, stacks will contribute even more to the final damage of the Lightfall Sword.

Damage from Eula’s Elemental Skill also stacks on the Lightfall Sword. As Eula’s held Skill ability is confirmed to lower enemy resistance to physical and Cryo DMG, her damage output is increased no matter how she attacks the enemies.

A Fatui being hit by Eula's Elemental Skill (image via Genshin Impact)

Players who pull Eula are almost certain to build a team around her. And with news of the recent buff, it seems increasingly likely that Eula will be one of the best DPS characters in the game to date.

Also read: Will Sayu be a playable character in Genshin Impact?