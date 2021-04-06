Will Sayu be a playable character in Genshin Impact?

Information on a new Genshin Impact character named Sayu has just been leaked.

According to leaks, Sayu will be a new five-star character coming to the game. She will likely be released once the story in Inazuma begins, as she is expected to be closely involved with the Inazuma storyline.

If the leaked information is true, players can expect Sayu to be the very first claymore-wielding Anemo character in the game.

Also read: 5 most adored NPCs in Genshin Impact

Sayu in Genshin Impact

Sayu is rumored to be a child with a fluffy tail, related to Inazuma in some way. It is unclear how involved she will be in the story and what role she will play.

Sayu has previously been referenced by her friend, Ayaka, who is supposed to be an upcoming playable character. However, information on Sayu has now been leaked, and her arrival to Genshin Impact is all but certain.

Advertisement

The introduction of Sayu in Genshin Impact has been rumored for months now, and many players have been speculating about her character design.

New characters that are - allegedly - datamined from CBT

From left to right:

Hu Tao

Mimi

Yunjin

Yaoyao

Sayu

Tohama

Shenli

Rosaria



There's one of the datamined models that isn't here, Kazuha, an Anemo Sword also from Inazuma.#genshinimpact #原神



credit to u/P_alladium pic.twitter.com/PPVXQqaq5h — Nova (@No2Gl) November 4, 2020

While Mihoyo has not confirmed this, Sayu is expected to have a more evasive playstyle than the other Genshin Impact characters, given her “Tanuki Ninja” title.

Japanese lore says that ninjas can transform into different objects. "Tanuki" translates directly to “raccoon dog.” However, what this could mean for Sayu’s character remains to be seen.

For now, players know nothing about Sayu’s exact playstyle. Mihoyo has not revealed anything about Sayu’s official release, much less her attacks, abilities and mechanics.

Players have already gotten the first DPS-focused Anemo character this year in Xiao, so it will be interesting to see if we get another soon after.

The Inazuma story may be played out much later in Genshin Impact, so it may be a while before there is any more definitive information about Sayu. For now, players can only speculate on how she will be played.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Unusual Hilichurls locations and drops