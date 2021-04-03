The world of Teyvat really owes a lot of its charm to the strangers that Genshin Impact players meet throughout their journey.

Some NPCs have fleshed-out backstories that draw people to them, while others will try to scam players.

The digital world of Genshin Impact needs to have interesting characters to be captivating. And fortunately, Teyvat has no shortage of them. Having said that, some NPCs tend to stand out more than others.

What are the 5 most adored NPCs in Genshin Impact?

#5 - Flora

Genshin Impact NPC: Flora

The level of dedication that Flora possesses is admirable. She dedicates herself to protecting her flowers, mimicking the way Barbatos protects Mondstadt.

Flora is emblematic of her city in a way. When players speak to her, they often feel like they're conversing with the child of Mondstadt itself.

With the Windblume Festival now underway, Flora seems to have occupied an even bigger space in her homeland.

#4 - Glory

Genshin Impact NPC: Glory

Glory can easily tug on a player's heartstrings. She has been apart from her loved one for a long time and is only praying for his safe return.

Players can see how much she cares for Godwin, who feels he must protect her and Mondstadt outside the city walls.

Truthfully, both Glory and Godwin are very loveable NPCs as they have such selfless ideals. Players can continue to play Genshin Impact to see how their story continues.

#3 - Cyrus

Genshin Impact NPC: Cyrus

Cyrus may be a bit arrogant, but he's also the sheer embodiment of passion and adventure.

Cyrus is the most notable member of the Adventurer's Guild that players have met in Genshin Impact, except for maybe Stanley.

What makes Cyrus so likable is how he never wavers from his death-challenging mannerisms. This legendary adventurer may just be the most underappreciated NPC in the game.

Cyrus is prideful, but he's not all talk. He is an adventurer who is always ready to risk his life for a good battle.

#2 - Katheryne

Genshin Impact NPC: Katheryne

Katheryne is the Adventurer’s Guild’s receptionist who helps travelers find work just as they enter town. She directs players to find Katheryne of Liyue, essentially segueing the traveler into the city of commerce.

Looking at the world of Teyvat from the traveler’s perspective, Katheryne has perhaps been the most consistent aide to their adventure, aside from Paimon. Of course, that depends on whether the player sees Paimon as a partner or as eventual dinner.

#1 Madame Ping

Genshin Impact NPC: Madame Ping

Madame Ping takes the number one spot on this list.

All of the adepti in Genshin Impact have incredible designs to match their extraordinary power. However, Madame Ping has what the other adepti do not have: a sense that she is human or is, at least, connected to humans. She walks around with the people of Liyue Harbor and lives among them with a smile.

Madame Ping, though seemingly frail, is still terrifyingly strong. She fights with the traveler, Ninguang, and the other adepti in Liyue’s archon quest. She’s also been quoted as saying that if the Fatui “overreach themselves, I will do what I must.”

Madame Ping is not the type of character who comes around often. Players may just have to hope that they can visit another teapot dungeon later on.

