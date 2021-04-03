Genshin Impact Heart Island: Get a luxurious chest for completing a puzzle on this secret island

Luxurious Chests in Genshin Impact are the rarest version of chests, and players scour their worlds looking for any they can find.

Many players might not know about this hidden chest in Liyue that also provides players with a rare achievement. This chest is one of the harder ones to find, as it requires both a long journey and a co-op partner to receive. Here's how players can grab this hidden Luxurious chest.

How to reach the Heart Island in Genshin Impact

The Pinwheel to reach the Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can reach this far off island through several means, either by gliding from an elevated location, crossing the ocean with a Cryo character, or using Anemo on a pinwheel located behind the Geo Hypostasis to create a gust of wind that will propel players towards the Island. Players should be certain they have enough stamina to glide, as it is a long journey to the island. The last method is the easiest to complete and will get players over to Genshin Impact's heart island easily.

How to unlock the Luxurious chest

The mysterious heart (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players have reached the island, they will need to solve a puzzle involving a strange heart on the ground. The solution to this puzzle is simple, but it requires one of the hardest things to find in Genshin Impact; a friend.

Players will need to call in aid from an ally on their friends list, or ask a random player to come to their world and stand opposite them inside the heart. Players may be required to switch characters as it seems that some combinations don't work, but given time, a Luxurious chest will appear in the center of the heart. Once this chest is opened, players will receive the Unyielding achievement, along with high tier loot.

Genshin Impact's world is littered with hidden quests and secrets that provide the player with great loot, and the Heart Island is no different. Players should definitely make a detour to this little island when they can and grab some great rewards.

