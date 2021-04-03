A thousand questions with Paimon in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Genshin Impact has many events lined up for the month of April and players have recently learned about the return of a fan-favorite event coming soon. This event is the "A Thousand Questions with Paimon Quiz," which last showed up in December of 2020.

This event allows players to answer questions about Genshin Impact and receive a large sum of Mora for correct answers. This is everything known about the return of the event.

What is the A thousand questions with Paimon Quiz in Genshin Impact?

Hello, Travelers! Paimon has prepared a new challenge for you~



The "A Thousand Questions With Paimon" Quiz Event beta will be opening on April 6!



We look forward to seeing you there~



View details here:https://t.co/RQVEzUBsm8#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YF7xrel9XJ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 2, 2021

A Thousand Questions with Paimon is a daily quiz that players can take after reaching Adventure Rank 10. This quiz features 10 multiple choice trivia questions that give the player 5000 Mora per correct answer. Players can take this test as many times as they'd like until they get every answer correct, receiving the full sum of 50,000 Mora.

This event continues for three days, making the grand total 150,000 Mora. This is definitely useful for players, as Mora is needed to get just about anything done in Genshin Impact.

When does this event start?

This event begins on April 6th, and will likely be similar to the last time. Players can look forward to three days of easy Mora as they answer simple trivia questions. This event also takes place during the start of the next Genshin Impact banner, so it's a perfect opportunity for players to stock up as they wish for Rosaria.

What should players expect from this event?

A Thousand Questions with Paimon (image via mihoyo)

Players who are worried about the difficulty of the questions shouldn't be too afraid. The questions on the previous run of this event ranged from simple trivia to more interesting lore questions, but none of them were too difficult to handle.

Even if players mess up, they will be able to go back and retake the test, though the questions are randomized from a large list. This is a small event, more akin to a web-event than a full scale event.

This event will definitely be fun for Genshin Impact players who love trivia or the lore of the game. Even if players don't feel confident in their knowledge of the game, they should definitely give this event a try.

