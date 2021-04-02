Genshin Impact 1.4 Primogems guide: How to collect over 8000 Primogems in April

Getting Primogems in Genshin Impact is the goal for almost every player, as they allow for both wishing on banners and refreshes of resin.

Players always want to know how they can acquire more Primogems, and the next month of Genshin Impact seems like a promising chance for them to save up some of the rare resource. There are many opportunities coming for players to earn some extra Primogems, so players should take note and grab as many as possible from these events.

How Genshin Impact players can collect over 8000 Primogems in April

Farming Primogems is always a priority for Genshin Impact players, and there are many sources of this rare resource coming over the next month. Here is a rundown of the Primogems players can look forward to in the month of April. Players will receive some extra Primogems from the next update as well, as Genshin's 1.5 patch releases on the 28th of April.

1000 Primogems from 1.5's main event 1620 Primogems from Daily Commissions. 120 Primogems from the new Hangout Events 600 Primogems from Maintenence downtime. 40 Primogems from the two new character Trials. 1800 Primogems from Spiral Abyss, if fully completed three times. 300 from Seize the Day daily event. 1600 from the monthly Paimon's shop reset. 60 Primogems from the daily check-in. 300 Primogems from the Endora's Education event. 420 Primogems from the Contending Tides event. 300 Primogems from the 1.5 Update Livestream. 60 Primogems from the Archon Quest

With all of these sources together, players should be able to amass a large amount of Primogems, many of which can be secured simply by logging into Genshin Impact. Recent events in Genshin have been more generous, and players can acquire Primogems with much more ease than ever before.

How to collect over 6000 Primogems in April: Details and guides

1: Main event of Patch 1.5

via an unknown source,

Non-final Weekly Boss Azhdaha intro and phase one (of an expected three) showcase. End of the video (after 1:20ish) is dialogue from the intro cutscene which includes some spoilers from Zhongli's second character quest. pic.twitter.com/LdaHiuRH0d — Anti-Entropy Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 22, 2021

Patch 1.5's main event has yet to be revealed, but much has been leaked about the details and quests in Genshin Impact's newest quest. Players can assume that they will be exploring Liyue alongside popular characters like Zhongli, and they are certain to get many Primogems along the way.

2: Daily Commissions

(Image via Mihoyo)

Comissions are a part of every Genshin Impact player's experience, and many are sure to be very comfortable with doing them at this point. They are an easy source of Primogems and Adventure Rank experience, so players should be sure to do them at every opportunity.

3: New Hangout Events

Hangout Event UI Images of Diona and Noelle (II) from @projectcelestia pic.twitter.com/pLnprMRPgh — Zluet (@zluet) March 28, 2021

Diona and Noelle appear to be getting new Hangout Events in Genshin Impact's 1.5 update, and this will be a source of 120 Primogems for players. Hangout Events are a quick and fun way to learn more about the characters, while also getting great rewards.

4: Maintenance downtime

Players are sure to be familiar with the 600 Primogem reward they receive after a large patch, and 1.5 will be no different. Players can look forward to an easy 600 Primogems in their mail after April 28th when Patch 1.5 goes live.

5: Character Trials

Childe and the next 5 star unit to be released in Genshin Impact will both have Character Trials that provide the player with 20 Primogems. Character Trials are generally very quick and simple methods for the player to see if a unit is fun and worth summoning, and they also have a small reward that makes them worth doing every time.

6. Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss (Image via Mihoyo)

The Spiral Abyss is sure to be a familiar system to those players who grind for Primogems every month. As the Spiral Abyss will reset three more times before the end of April, players should definitely try to get as many Primogems as possible, up to a max of 1800 Primogems.

7: Seize the Day

Seize the Day (Image via Mihoyo)

Seize the Day is a daily login event that occurs whenever a new patch drops for Genshin Impact, rewarding the player with 300 Primogems after seven days have passed.

8: Paimon Shop Stardust Exchange

Every month, players are able to trade their Stardust for 5 Intertwined Fates and five Acquaint Fates, allowing for players to receive 1600 Primogems worth of wishes for free.

9: Hoyolab Daily Check-In

The Genshin Impact Daily Check-In feature is here! Check in and claim Primogems!



Click here to see more rewards>>https://t.co/5yGgvu2cTz#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/3TbVQg713a — Hu Tao (@GenshinImpact) March 1, 2021

Players may have been neglecting this useful resource, as it allows them to acquire 60 Primogems over the course of a month simply by logging into their Mihoyo account daily. If players haven't been logging in, they should make sure to take advantage of this Primogem source as much as possible.

10: Endora's Education Event

(Image via Mihoyo)

Endora's Education is an event coming soon to Genshin Impact that will allow players to purify certain areas on their map to acquire Primogems and other rewards. By fully completing the event, players will receive upto 300 Primogems.

11: Contending Tides

Hmm? Paimon still isn't back yet. Can't say I didn't warn her about the dangers of eating too much in one sitting! But as the saying goes, it's your funeral... Anyway, never fear, for Hu Tao is here to tell you all you need to know about Contending Tides~https://t.co/FMKZbGLIIm pic.twitter.com/ZR0rMQgy2g — Hu Tao (@GenshinImpact) April 1, 2021

The Contending Tides event will be releasing soon in Genshin Impact, and will it allow players to fight enemies under different conditions to receive large rewards. This will definitely be a fun way for players to acquire some Primogems while testing their combat ability.

12: 1.5 Update Livestream

Players usually receive several redemption codes during a Genshin Impact update live stream that total up to 300 Primogems, so eagle-eyed players will want to make sure they get these codes before they expire.

13: Archon Quest

Players will be meeting Dansleif again as teased in the Genshin Impact 1.4 trailer, and they will most likely receive a reward of 60 Primogems after completing his quest. There is a chance that this quest will go on for multiple sections, netting players up to 120 Primogems.

April seems like an eventful month for Genshin Impact players, and there will be many opportunities to acquire Primogems. Players who want to wish as much as possible will want to take advantage of these opportunities to have the most success.

