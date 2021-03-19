Genshin Impact: Best Venti build for Spiral Abyss and Domains

Genshin Impact has introduced the first promotional character banner of version 1.4 featuring Venti. The character was introduced as the first-ever promotional character when the game was launched worldwide.

Many players who missed the opportunity to pull this character during his first promo banner have unlocked him this time. However, they must be wondering how to build Venti correctly to get the best out of him in Domains and Abyss.

Best Venti build for Spiral Abyss and Domains in Genshin Impact

Venti is a 5-star Anemo-type character who wields a bow in Genshin Impact. Venti is believed to be the best support character in the game, thanks to his debuff & crowd control abilities.

A quick summary of best Venti builds in Genshin Impact (Image via Gobelyn)

Recommended 5-star weapons for Venti:

Skyward Harp and Elegy for the End are the two 5-star bows that players must use to get the best out of Venti.

Both the bows offer enormous base attack damage and passive abilities that can be fully utilized when triggered.

Preferred weapon for Venti: Skyward Harp in Genshin Impact (Image via Flawless YouTube)

While Skyward Harp grants Venti a 22.1% critical rate and Elegy for the End grants a 55.1% energy recharge rate, the increased critical rate can help players deal critical damage more often. In contrast, increased energy recharge allows players to spam Venti's burst more often.

Preferred weapon for the best Venti Build: Elegy for the End (Image via lumie_lumie)

A minimum of 180% energy recharge rate is recommended for Venti to have his elemental burst up most of the time.

Recommended 4-star and weapons for Venti

The Stringless is a 4-star bow widely used by archers that play the support role in Genshin Impact. It provides 165 elemental mastery at level 90. The higher elemental mastery Venti possesses, the more significant damage he produces via the elemental reactions.

Weapon for best Venti build in Genshin Impact: The Stringless (Image via u/Jodysaku)

Rust and the Favonius Warbow are the other two alternatives for Venti's support build. While Rust provides increased attack to make Venti a sub-DPS, the Favonius Warbow is an alternative to Elegy for the End. It provides a 61.3% energy recharge rate at level 90.

Early game artifacts for Venti:

When farming 5-star artifacts is not possible in the early game, players can use a 4-star alternative artifact set. The 4-piece instructor's set helps with an elemental mastery Venti build.

Artifacts for the best Venti Build: Instructor's set (Image via Game8)

The 2-piece set bonus provides a flat EM bonus of 80, whereas the 4-piece set bonus provides 120 elemental mastery.

With that being said, to trigger the 4-piece set effects, players must form an elemental reaction first.

Recommended 5-star artifacts in the late game for Venti:

4-piece Viridiscent Venerer's set is the only recommended 4-piece set for Venti in the late game.

Artifacts for the best Venti Build: Viridiscent Venerer's set (Image via Game8)

The 2-piece set bonus of this artifact grants the Anemo Archon 15% Anemo damage bonus.

Similarly, the 4-piece set bonus increases Venti's swirl reaction damage by 60%. When Venti triggers an elemental reaction, he decreases the opponent's elemental resistance to the element infused in the reaction by 40%.

The above builds can help players dominate in co-op Domains and Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

