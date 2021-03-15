Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4 update: Stats, Millennial movement, and how to obtain

Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4 update is an upcoming five-star rated bow with quite a few fascinating bits about the weapon.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": New Equipment



Hello there, Travelers! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will appear in upcoming event wishes! Come on, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/sXr0jhrkJZ — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

The Epitome Invocation weapon banner will feature the Elegy for the End bow as the prime attraction. This specific weapon banner will also feature two other four-star rated event-exclusive weapons, the Alley Flash sword, and the Wine and Song catalyst, with a "huge drop-rate boost."

Additionally, miHoYo has confirmed that the Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4 is an event-exclusive reward, meaning that players won't be able to obtain this weapon once the Epitome Invocation banner ends.

In addition to the event-exclusive Elegy for the End, the Epitome Invocation banner will also feature a five-star rated Skyward Blade sword. The banner will also feature the Favonius Greatsword, Favonius Warbow, and the Dragon's Bane polearm.

⚔️Serene Requiem / Elegy for the End⚔️



A weapon said to be given to a bard who walked with the Anemo Archon... pic.twitter.com/xfWPKM7JGg — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 15, 2021

The following is a thorough rundown of Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4 update.

Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4 update

Elegy for the End is the latest five-star rated bow to be introduced in Genshin Impact 1.4. This event-exclusive weapon features many perks that grant Elemental Mastery and increase the character's ATK damage value in specific scenarios.

According to the official reveal from miHoYo, the Elegy for the End grants players a 55.1% Energy Recharge along with a base ATK damage value of 608. These numbers were revealed by miHoYo based on a level 90 and refinement rank 1 version of the Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4 update.

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



View details here:https://t.co/kuxYhud54s#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/nHFmBxDBNw — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

This five-star rated, event-exclusive weapon's passive ability allows the player to collect a Sigil of Remembrance every time they hit opponents with their elemental skills or elemental bursts. Gaining four Sigils of Remembrance will grant players the Millennial Movement: Farewell Song effect for 12 seconds.

While under the effect of this passive ability, players will receive a massive boost to their elemental mastery points and ATK damage values. Once the effects of this passive ability have passed, the player won't be able to collect Sigils for a period of 20 seconds.

Additionally, players are also advised to note that buffs of the same type will not be stacked with the buffs received from the Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4. From the description provided by miHoYo so far, it seems certain that the event-exclusive Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact 1.4 will become one of the most sought after bows.