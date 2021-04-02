Genshin Impact Contending Tides event to reward 420 free Primogems: Full list of rewards revealed

Contending Tides in Genshin Impact is an arena event where players have to fight enemies in the "Meaty Tribe" arena. Players might remember this place from their early AR when they unlocked the Tri-seal of the Sword Cemetery.
The Meaty Tribe, according to Dr. Livingstone, is a tribal race that loves nothing more than thick muscles and thick meat. They are one of the three tribes in Dadaupa Gorge, along with the Sleeper Tribe and the Eclipse Tribe.
List of rewards in the Genshin Impact Contending Tides event
Finishing all three levels of Contending Tides challenges across seven days will reward players with a total of:
- 420 Primogems
- 420,000 Mora
- 12 Blue Talent Books
- 21 Hero's Wits
- 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores
Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Welcome to Easy Mode
- 60 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 2 Guide to Freedoms
- 3 Hero's Wits
Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Don't Sweat It
- 60 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 2 Guide to Resistance
- 3 Hero's Wits
Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Art of the Cannonball
- 60 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 2 Guide to Ballad
- 3 Hero's Wits
Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Battle of an Epoch
- 60 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 2 Guide to Prosperity
- 3 Hero's Wits
Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: To the Bitter End
- 60 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 2 Guide to Diligence
- 3 Hero's Wits
Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Shock Me, I Dare You!
- 60 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 2 Guide to Gold
- 3 Hero's Wits
Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Want To Know How I Got These Icicles?
- 60 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores
- 3 Hero's Wits