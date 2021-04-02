Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Genshin Impact Contending Tides event to reward 420 free Primogems: Full list of rewards revealed

Contending Tides is a new event in Genshin Impact 1.4 update
Contending Tides is a new event in Genshin Impact 1.4 update
Nahda Nabiilah
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 56 min ago
Feature

Contending Tides in Genshin Impact is an arena event where players have to fight enemies in the "Meaty Tribe" arena. Players might remember this place from their early AR when they unlocked the Tri-seal of the Sword Cemetery.

The Meaty Tribe, according to Dr. Livingstone, is a tribal race that loves nothing more than thick muscles and thick meat. They are one of the three tribes in Dadaupa Gorge, along with the Sleeper Tribe and the Eclipse Tribe.

List of rewards in the Genshin Impact Contending Tides event

Contending Tides reward for every difficulty
Contending Tides reward for every difficulty

Finishing all three levels of Contending Tides challenges across seven days will reward players with a total of:

  • 420 Primogems
  • 420,000 Mora
  • 12 Blue Talent Books
  • 21 Hero's Wits
  • 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores

Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Welcome to Easy Mode

"Welcome to Easy Mode" reward (Day 1)
"Welcome to Easy Mode" reward (Day 1)
  • 60 Primogems
  • 60,000 Mora
  • 2 Guide to Freedoms
  • 3 Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Don't Sweat It

Advertisement
"Don
"Don't Sweat It" reward (Day 2)
  • 60 Primogems
  • 60,000 Mora
  • 2 Guide to Resistance
  • 3 Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Art of the Cannonball

"Art of the Cannonball" reward (Day 3)
"Art of the Cannonball" reward (Day 3)
  • 60 Primogems
  • 60,000 Mora
  • 2 Guide to Ballad
  • 3 Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Battle of an Epoch

Advertisement
"Battle of an Epoch" reward (Day 4)
"Battle of an Epoch" reward (Day 4)
  • 60 Primogems
  • 60,000 Mora
  • 2 Guide to Prosperity
  • 3 Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: To the Bitter End

"To the Bitter End" reward (Day 5)
"To the Bitter End" reward (Day 5)
  • 60 Primogems
  • 60,000 Mora
  • 2 Guide to Diligence
  • 3 Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Shock Me, I Dare You!

"Shock Me, I Dare You!" reward (Day 6)
"Shock Me, I Dare You!" reward (Day 6)
  • 60 Primogems
  • 60,000 Mora
  • 2 Guide to Gold
  • 3 Hero's Wits

Genshin Impact Contending Tides reward: Want To Know How I Got These Icicles?

Advertisement
"Want To Know How I Got These Icicles?" reward (Day 7)
"Want To Know How I Got These Icicles?" reward (Day 7)
  • 60 Primogems
  • 60,000 Mora
  • 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores
  • 3 Hero's Wits
Published 02 Apr 2021, 15:50 IST
comments icon
Genshin Impact
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी