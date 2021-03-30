The tri-seal in Genshin Impact is one of the most eye-catching spots in Dadaupa Gorge.

The first time players arrive here, they will be greeted by a Sword Cemetery. This graveyard features a Luxurious chest locked behind the tri-seal. Gamers will get a quest to unlock the tri-seal by talking to Dr. Livingstone.

The name of the place comes from Hilichurlian, the Hilichurl language in Genshin Impact. Dada means "Great," and Upa means "Tribe." Hence, Dadaupa means "The Great Tribe," a worthy name for the place where three different Hilichurl tribes gather.

How to explore and unlock the tri-seal in Genshin Impact

Breaking the tri-seal in Genshin Impact

The Sword Cemetery is a small lake with tons of swords scattered around. Unlocking the Luxurious chest in the middle of this tri-seal will award players with a Claymore Prototype, an item that can be used to forge a 4-star Claymore.

After talking to Dr. Livingstone, she will tell the Traveler that the tri-seal barriers correspond to three Elemental monuments located in three nearby Hilichurl camps.

The three tribes with tri-seal monuments are:

Meaty tribe to the north Sleeper tribe to the south Eclipse tribe to the east

How to unlock the tri-seal: Meaty tribe

Unlocking the first tri-seal in Genshin Impact

To the north, players will come across the Meaty tribe, as described by Dr. Livingstone. The Traveler will have to defeat some Slimes, Samachurls, and a wooden shield Mitachurl in 100 seconds.

Beating them in the arena challenge will grant players two Exquisite Chests and two Common Chests. Afterward, they can activate the Cryo monument and unlock the first tri-seal.

How to unlock the tri-seal: Sleeper tribe

Unlocking the second tri-seal in Genshin Impact

To the south, players will come across the Sleeper tribe. Travelers have to fight a single wooden shield Mitachurl. Defeating it will unlock an Electro monument along with a precious chest.

Players will need an Electro character to activate the monument and unlock the second tri-seal.

How to unlock the tri-seal: Eclipse tribe

Unlocking the third tri-seal in Genshin Impact

To the east, players will come across the Eclipse tribe. Travelers will have to fight a Cryo Abyss Mage, wooden shield Mitachurl, and a Samachurl, unlocking a Pyro monument and rewarding them with a precious chest.

After activating the Pyro monument, gamers would have successfully broken the tri-seal.

The tri-seal in Genshin Impact is one of the more exciting puzzles. They are found across Mondstadt and Liyue, offering variety in the Travelers' treasure hunting.

