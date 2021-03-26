Baal in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Electro Archon so far

Genshin Impact currently has two regions available to explore, Mondstadt and Liyue. The next region that will open is Inazuma, ruled by the Electro Archon, Baal.

This region will be Chapter II's location, as teased in "Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail." Inazuma will be inspired by Japan and most likely will feature one of the most anticipated Genshin Impact characters, Ayaka.

Inazuma is described as having a "tense" and "dangerous" environment according to Atsuko, an Inazuman escapee who can be found in Liyue Harbour. Another person in Liyue, Bibo, described the border of Inazuma as "simply impenetrable."

Baal in Genshin Impact: The Electro Archon

Baal is the current Electro Archon in Genshin Impact. She is not the original "Seven" as she was not involved in the Archon War.

The Archon War was an all-consuming battle that started when Celestia opened seven thrones, promising the victors dominion over their element.

God of Eternity

Each Archon in Genshin Impact has an "Ideal" of their own. For example, Venti is the God of Freedom, and Zhongli is the God of Contract. As for Baal, she is the God of Eternity.

This ideal can be read in the description of "Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone," the ascension material for Electro characters. The description goes like this:

"This body is the noblest and most eminent of all in this world. It should hold absolute control over this world. It once promised its people a dream: the never-changing 'eternity.'"

Considering every Gemstone holds a description of its respective Archon (for example, the Geo Gemstones tells a story of Zhongli), there are two different theories on this description. One is that Baal is talking about herself and describes herself as having the noblest body. The other view suspects that Baal was not talking about herself. Rather, she was talking about the Thousand-Armed, the Hundred-Eyed God.

Upon proclaiming the Vision Hunt Decree, she said:

"Seven ideals for seven gods, and of these, Eternity is nearest unto Heaven."

Vision Hunt Decree

One year before the current timeline in Genshin Impact, Baal started a "Vision Hunt Decree," a decree to confiscate all Visions within Inazuma's borders.

Zhongli says that these Visions will be laid upon the hands of a statue of the Thousand-Armed, the Hundred-Eyed God. Because of this decree, there has been no new Electro Visions holder for a year.

As for a reason for this decree, Zhongli suspected Baal to think that visions are divine blessings, so they should be under the sole dominion of divinity. He believes that she finally decided to eliminate any unstable elements that could threaten her eternal realm.

Raiden Shogun

Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd with Zhongli and Venti from Genshin Impact

Baal is known as the leader of Inazuma and its governing body, Inazuma Bakufu. Like Morax is known in Liyue as Rex Lapis, Baal is known in Inazuma as the Raiden Shogun. She is predicted to resemble the appearance of Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Inazuma Bakufu is the governing entity of Inazuma, and it is likely to be similar to the Liyue Qixing in Genshin Impact. Ayaka's family, the Kamisato, is predicted to be a part of the Inazuma Bakufu.

Other than the Bakufu, there is also another known entity, the Kanjobugyo. They are the one that controls Inazuma's border, and as described by Atsuko, conduct complex assessments to any Inazuma citizens who hope to leave.

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has not announced the time of release for Inazuma, and fans have been throwing out theories of the timing. The region has been highly-anticipated by Ayaka fans since the start of Genshin Impact, as it could be a sign of the release of the Cryo princess.