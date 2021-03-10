Top 5 coolest playable Genshin Impact characters

Genshin Impact offers a variety of characters to its players. While many prefer the damage meta to build their team, others like picking characters with the coolest looks and abilities. Some players even abandon their 5-star characters to experience the fantastic gameplay and personalities that certain 4-star characters offer.

Whatever satisfies a player is the key to enjoying the game at the end of the day. This article lists the five coolest playable characters in Genshin Impact in terms of looks, combat animations, and abilities.

Note: The following content is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Genshin Impact: Five most fashionable playable characters

#5 - Childe/Tartaglia

Tartaglia/Childe (Image via MihoYo)

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Constellation: Monoceros Caeli

"No. 11 of The Harbingers, also known as "Childe." His name is highly feared on the battlefield."

Childe, aka Tartaglia, is known as the 11th Harbinger of the Fatui, who can control two elements. Tartaglia's vision allows him Hydro elemental power, and his Delusion allows him control over Electro elemental power in his Foul Legacy transformation.

Although this form is not playable now, his ability to switch from ranged mode to melee combat makes him one of the most fantastic characters in the game.

#4 - Xiao

Xiao (Image via MihoYo)

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Polearm

Constellation: Alatus Nemeseos

"One of the Mighty and Illuminated Adepti guarding Liyue, also heralded as the Guardian Yaksha."

Xiao is known as the last surviving Yaksha, who is on par with the strongest demons and probably Archons.

His elemental burst, Bane of all Evil, allows him to put on his Yaksha mask and destroy enemies on the battlefield with his unique plunging attacks. That makes him one of the coolest characters within Genshin Impact.

#3 - Beidou

Beidou (Image via MihoYo)

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Constellation: Victor Mare

"Captain of her crew, The Crux. She's quite an unbound and forthright woman."

Beidou is known as one of the bravest captains, who sails even the toughest tides. People say that she draws lightning with her sword. Some even say that the mightiest sea beasts bow down and are no match to her unparalleled bravery.

Her elemental skill that counters the enemy's attack is one of the coolest in Genshin Impact.

#2 - Diluc

Diluc (Image via MihoYo)

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Constellation: Noctua

"The tycoon of a winery empire in Mondstadt, unmatched in every possible way."

Diluc presents himself as a gentleman and an epitome of perfection. His philosophies make him protect Mondstadt at any cost, even if required to disobey the Grandmaster's orders.

His elemental skill and burst animations make him one of the neatest playable characters in the game.

#1 - Zhongli

Zhongli (Image via MihoYo)

Element: Geo

Weapon: Polearm

Constellation: Lapis Dei

"A mysterious expert contracted by the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Extremely knowledgeable in all things."

Zhongli, also known as the CEO of Geo in the Genshin Impact community, is probably its most savage character. With his elemental burst, Planet Befall, Zhongli summons a falling meteor to the battleground, maintaining his savage shonen protagonist-type attitude.

His normal attack combos, elemental burst animation, and personality make him one of the most fashionable playable characters in Genshin Impact.

