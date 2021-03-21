Genshin Impact 1.4 Windblume Festival: Guide for Venti's gestures in Ode to Flower and Cloud quest

Genshin Impact Windblume Festival has three main events: Festive Anecdotes, Festive Challenges, and Peculiar Wonderland. For Festive Anecdotes, the players are given a chance to participate in the daily life of Mondstadt during the Genshin Impact Windblume Festival.

The four acts of Genshin Impact Festive Anecdotes will open up over time. The first Act is called "Ode to Flower and Cloud."

Genshin Impact Windblume Festival: Ode to Flower and Cloud quest guide

On this Genshin Impact quest, the players will meet Venti at Mondstadt Plaza. Venti will tell the Traveler that he's opening a class to compose love poems, and ask Traveler to be his assistant.

Venti told the Traveler to ask around to help people with love problems, and he will pose a certain gesture based on how he wants the Traveler to react.

The first one is a confident gesture, which means Traveler should tell the person to seize the opportunity.

Venti's first gesture (Image via AnnyLamie, YouTube)

Second one is a thinking gesture, which means Traveler should tell the person to consider their decision further.

Venti's second gesture (Image via AnnyLamie, YouTube)

The third gesture means the Traveler should tell the person to give up or cancel their plan.

Venti's third gesture (Image via AnnyLamie, YouTube)

Genshin Impact Ode to Flower and Cloud quest guide: Advising Albert

Advice for Albert (Image via AnnyLamie, YouTube)

Albert will tell the Traveler that he plans to make a gigantic gift for the idol of Mondstadt, Barbara. So Venti made the third gesture. Traveler will have to tell Albert to cancel his plan by choosing "Are you serious?" You need to put a stop to all this immediately!"

Genshin Impact Ode to Flower and Cloud quest guide: Advising Marvin

Advice for Marvin (Image via AnnyLamie, YouTube)

Marvin will tell the Traveler about his relationship with Marla. But the problem isn't Marla. The problem is his father. His father disapproved of his relationship with Marla due to a different financial background, so Marvin planned to convince his father to give Marvin the father blessing.

Venti will make the first gesture, so Traveler should encourage Marvin to go forth with his plan. The correct advice for Marvin is "I think you should tell him. Be brave and seize this opportunity."

Genshin Impact Ode to Flower and Cloud quest guide: Advising Ellin

Advice for Ellin (Image via AnnyLamie, YouTube)

Ellin is planning to give a gift to Jean, but she's unsure whether she should sign her own name or not. Ellin thinks that signing her own name will burden Jean because Jean will attempt to give something back to Ellin.

Venti will make the third gesture again. This gesture is a bit vague, but the correct answer for Ellin is, "I disagree, you should definitely sign your name."

If Traveler made the correct choice on all of them, Venti will thank the Traveler for their help. But if Traveler made the wrong choice, Venti will tell the Traveler that he'll need to work on his communication.