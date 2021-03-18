Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: "Invitation of Windblume" event gameplay revealed

Genshin Impact 1.4 update will soon feature the Windblume Festival, where players will have a chance to earn free rewards. Most importantly, they can earn free Primogems.

This event will start on March 19th, 10:00 am and end on April 5th, 03:59 am (server time). Meanwhile, the event shop will end the week prior, on April 12th, 03:59 am (server time).

Genshin Impact 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": Available Gameplay

Invitation of Windblume (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact has officially announced the details of the carnival on their official page. Players will take part in the event called "Invitation of Windblume," which is divided into three sections:

Festive Anecdotes Festive Challenges Peculiar wonderland

The event will feature challenges and quests. Completing Festive Challenges will allow players to obtain Festive Tour Tickets, and players can earn Peculiar Collab Coupons by completing Peculiar Wonderland.

Tickets and Coupons can be exchanged in the related event shops for rewards. Players will be able to obtain the new bow "Windblume Ode" and its refinements materials.

Genshin Impact 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": Festive Anecdotes

Festive Anecdotes (Image via miHoYo)

Festive Anecdotes has four acts, and each act will have three storylines. Finishing them will reward players with Primogems, Hero's Wits, and Mora.

Genshin Impact 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": Festive Challenges

During this event, players can take part in three different challenges:

Bullseye Balloons Floral Freefall Ballads of Breeze

Completing these challenges will earn players Festive Tour Tickets.

Players can choose which challenges they want to participate in from the festive challenges page.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Festive Challenges: Bullseye Balloons

Bullseye Balloons (Image via miHoYo)

Follow the instructions on the event page, and players will find the Bullseye Balloons event billboards.

Balloon types (Image via miHoYo)

Players can attempt to get the highest score by shooting down the right balloons before the timer is over. Different balloons have different purposes. Some give points, while some explode in an AOE, popping balloons around it. There will also be a heartbreak balloon, which, after popping, deducts the players' points.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Festive Challenges: Floral Freefall

Floral Freefall (Image via miHoYo)

Like the Bullseye Balloons event, players will have to follow instructions to find the Floral Freefall billboards.

In this challenge, players will have to glide and float down to collect Flower Balls to obtain points. Players are also required to reach the target area before the timer runs out. Excess time will be converted to points.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Festive Challenges: Ballads of Breeze

Ballads of Breeze (Image via miHoYo)

The third festive challenge is a musical, and can be accessed from its event page.

Players will try to follow a shrinking rhythm ring of music and press the right buttons. Staying accurate will increase the combo count. Maintaining the combos will reward the players with more points, but players should keep in mind that missing a note will cause the combo count to reset.

Genshin Impact 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume": Peculiar Wonderland

Peculiar Wonderland (Image via miHoYo)

For this event, players can enter the Peculiar Wonderland by following the directions on the map. This will complete the challenges in co-op mode.

After entering the challenge, players will have to complete three random mini-games before facing the Peculiar Trial boss.

Facundity (Image via miHoYo)

Players will be scored based on their Peculiar Challenges performance, where they will earn "Facundity." Players will receive buffs based on the amount of "Facundity" they accumulate.

After defeating the Peculiar Trial boss, players will be rewarded with Peculiar Collab Coupons - a currency used to obtain rewards in the event shop.

Peculiar Conqueror (Image via miHoYo)

This part of the festival will also feature a challenge called "Peculiar Conqueror." Finishing the listed tasks will reward players with Primogems, Talent Level-Up Materials, Mora, and other rewards. Peculiar Conqueror's tasks will gradually open up following the Story Act.

"Invitation of Windblume" will be available on March 19th. Players will soon be able to get a taste of Mondstadt's Windblume Festival in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update.