Genshin Impact 1.4 update released: Venti banner, Hangout event, and login events are live

Genshin Impact has released the most awaited 1.4 update. The server has undergone maintenance, and players have been rewarded with 600 Primogems as compensation for the inconvenience.

Only a few new content from version 1.4 is playable now, and the Hangout Event is the major attraction among them. Apart from that, the daily login event, "Outland Gastronomy," is accessible too.

The Windblume festival will be playable from March 19th, which includes the theme "Invitation to Windblume" for version 1.4.

Genshin Impact 1.4 update released: Venti banner and other events

Genshin Impact has released the version 1.4 update, named "Invitation to Windblume." This most awaited banner rerun has been introduced to the game again, featuring Venti.

The 5-star Anemo type character Venti, along with the 4-star characters Razor, Noelle, and Sucrose, are available to unlock in the character banner until April 6th, 2021, 3:59 PM (Server Time).

During this period, the three 4-star characters will receive a massive drop rate boost alongside the promoted Anemo Archon, Venti.

Outland Gastronomy" - Daily Login Event



Log in on seven days during the event to obtain Primogems ×300 and other rewards!



View details here:https://t.co/rn7ZAPqCDm#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G93AyDzpcg — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

The daily login event, "Outland Gastronomy," is also live in version 1.4 of Genshin Impact. Players can log in to the game and claim Hero's Wits, Mora, and a total of 300 primogems from this event. The event will end on March 1st, 2021.

The login rewards of the Outland Gastronomy event for the seven days are:

Day 1: Hero's Wit ×3 Day 2: Recipe: Exotic Gourmet ×1 Day 3: Primogems ×100 Day 4: Mora ×50,000 Day 5: Hero's Wit ×5 Day 6: Recipe: Golden Fried Chicken ×1 Day 7: Primogems ×200

"Hangout Events: Series I" - Story Quest Overview



Travelers who reach the required Adventure Rank and complete the prerequisite quests will be able to unlock Hangout Events for Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett.



View details here:https://t.co/vf7ObtiHnd#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Zb8soa7M39 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

The Hangout event allows players to hang out with one of the four featured characters in the game. Players can choose one character amongst Noelle, Bennett, Barbara, and Chongyun to spend time with and complete their Hangout storylines.

During the quest, players will be offered multiple dialogues according to the situations to interact. Each conversation will lead the Hangout storyline to a different ending. Some choices may even finish the character's story with no ending at all.

