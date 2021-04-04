Genshin Impact: Unusual Hilichurls locations and drops

The Unusual Hilichurl named Wei was added to Genshin Impact in version 1.1.

Wei is not hostile toward players but will fight back and leave rewards when attacked. Players can challenge the Unusual Hilichurl twice per day. After defeating one, another will spawn in a different location.

To farm for more rewards, players can enter multiplayer together, where a party of four can find up to eight Unusual Hilichurls in a day.

Locations of Unusual Hilichurls in Genshin Impact

Unusual Hilichurls in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact Map: Unusual Hilichurl Locations in Mondstadt

#1 - Stormterror’s Lair

From the Statue of the Seven, players can head southwest to find a broken bridge where an Unusual Hilichurl may appear.

#2 - The Wolf of the North’s arena

An Unusual Hilichurl may be found on top of the arena walls to the left of the open entrance.

#3 - Stormbearer Mountains

At the edge of the map, west of the Anemo Hypostasis is one location for these hilichurls.

#4 - Windrise

An Unusual Hilichurl may be sitting by a big tree in Windrise. From the Statue of the Seven, just head to the tree and look at the base of it.

#5 - Dadaupa Gorge

The hilichurl may be found at the cliff north of the Cemetery of Swords.

#6 - Cape Oath

The Unusual Hilichurl can be seen enjoying the view of the sea from the peak of the cliff.

Unusual Hilichurls in Liyue

Genshin Impact Map: Unusual Hilichurl Locations in Liyue

#1 - Qingce Village

The Unusual Hilichurl sometimes takes a rest in the fields in northern Qingce Village.

#2 - Stone Gate

There’s a cliff to the east of Stone Gate. Players can scale the cliff to potentially find the hilichurl.

#3 - Mingyun Village

The Unusual Hilichurl may be found southwest of the domain near Mingyun Village.

#4 - Qingyun Peak

There are two easy ways to see if the hilichurl is in this location. Players can either start at the Statue of the Seven and head slightly north or start at the teleport waypoint and head west. The hilichurl would be on the spiral-patterned rocks.

#5 - Cuije Slope

The hilichurl may be found among the pillars on the stone ground near the tomb.

#6 - Tianqiu Valley

Players may find this hilichurl by starting at the teleport waypoint to the east of Tianqiu Valley then heading west to find a broken platform.

#7 - North of Liyue Harbor

In the land south of Guili plains, there is a cliff overlooking the sea and Liyue Harbor where the hilichurl can be found.

#8 - Lingju Pass

From the teleport waypoint at the entrance of Lingju Pass, players can go to the plateau to the south to find the hilichurl.

Unusual Hilichurl Reward Drops

Unusual Hilichurls are known to drop 18 EXP, helping level up the adventurer. Players are also guaranteed to get a few hundred Mora and one to three cabbages from them.

