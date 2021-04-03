Genshin Impact: Top 5 Team Compositions for Childe

Since his release in version 1.1, Childe, also known as Tartaglia, has been one of the best, and most interesting, DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

Players who missed him the first time around will likely have another opportunity to wish for him in the upcoming Rosaria banner, starting April 6.

Although Xiao and Diluc may still outclass Childe as a main DPS, Childe lives up to his name as a Fatui Hatbinger. Apart from handling Hydro elemental enemies, players can be sure that a well-built Childe team will always be more than enough.

The best teams to build for Childe in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact party of Childe, Xiangling, Sucrose, and Jean.

#5 - Xiangling, Sucrose, Jean

Childe and Xiangling really do make a great pair. As a great Pyro infuser, Xiangling allows Childe to deal even heavier damage with the vaporize reaction.

Vaporize deals extra damage when Pyro meets Hydro. It does more damage when enemies are affected by Pyro and a Hydro attack activates the reaction. However, with a Childe team, it’s much more likely that Pyro will set off the reaction.

This team also allows you to create Swirl reactions, using Xiangling’s elemental skill, Guoba, in tandem with an Anemo elemental. Players can use Sucrose to set off the Swirl effect while staying within close distance of the enemies, which allows the players to switch to Childe, use his elemental skill and start doing some real damage.

Deploying two Anemo characters is a tried and true tactic that takes advantage of the elemental resonance feature of party building to improve your characters’ efficiency. This improves party members’ speed, reduces skill cooldowns, and lowers stamina use.

Genshin Impact party of Childe, Xiangling, Zhongli, and Bennett.

#4 - Xiangling, Zhongli, Bennett

This team functions similar to the first, but is noticeably more aggressive.The two Pyro characters in the party boost all ATK by 25%, meaning Childe’s damage output will be considerably higher.

Players in challenging stages of the Spiral Abyss may be better off with the two-Anemo system so their characters can move quickly and efficiently from one group of enemies to the next.

Without the supporting crowd control of Anemo characters, Zhongli proves himself useful in their absence, acting as a solid defensive resource.

Genshin Impact party of Childe, Xingqiu, Qiqi, and Venti.

#3 - Xingqiu, Venti, Qiqi

Parties with two Hydro characters imply a more defensive focus, but Childe and Xingqiu synergize for a beautiful offensive barrage.

Xingqiu’s elemental burst allows for any normal attack to automatically trigger a set of consecutive sword attacks, dubbed "Raincutter."

Why does this work so well with Childe? Childe's melee attacks are extremely quick. Since every normal attack triggering Raincutter's ability, Xingqiu pairs with Childe’s melee attacks to deal massive DPS.

Moreover, at constellation level two, Xingqiu also decreases the Hydro Res of any enemy hit by Raincutter. This effect may only last four seconds, but for Childe, that's plenty of time to land hits, and trigger another Raincutter attack.

Venti will also let you spread the Hydro to more enemies with Swirl, which you can capitalize on with a mass freeze via Qiqi's elemental burst.

Genshin Impact party of Childe, Xingqiu, Fischl, and Bennett.

#2 - Xingqiu, Fischl, Bennett

Again, this team runs very similar to the former. This one, however, is a bit more versatile. Genshin Impact players with this team can now trigger overload and electro-shock reactions.

This team may seem too chaotic, but the combo attacks are insane. Consider playing the same Childe-Xingqiu dynamic from before, but adding Bennett's elemental burst to the start of the play.

Bennett's burst will boost your character's ATK while inside a given space and while below 70% HP (no HP restriction at C1). On top of the fact that Bennett's ability will boost Childe's DPS, Fischl's Oz can consistently deal damage while Childe is smashing away with melee attacks.

Genshin Impact party of Childe, Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett.

#1: Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

This team is a perfect Hydro-Pyro balance, and it suits combat very well. With both the benefits of the Xingqiu-Childe pairing and the ability to vaporize regularly from Xiangling, this team sets players up for success.

The current meta of Genshin Impact is to focus on heavy offense, and this team certainly does that. With all the damage you can get from elemental reactions and buffs from these party members, the double Pyro ATK boost is just a cherry on top.

