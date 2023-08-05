Genshin Impact 4.0 Childe banner countdown, release date, and time

The limited-time banners for the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.0 update have been revealed. It will see the return of two iconic 5-star characters, Childe and Zhongli. These banners will mark Childe's and Zhongli's fifth appearance in the game. The Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia, aka Childe, was first released in-game during patch 1.1. Since then, the Hydro character has been one of the most consistent DPS options.

Childe's Rerun banner will be released on September 5, 2023, as a part of the two limited-time character banners along with Zhongli. Fans can wish during this period for a chance to obtain him. His signature bow Polar Star will also become available during this period.

Countdown for Genshin Impact version 4.0 Childe Phase II banner for all servers

Childe ascension and talents materials (Image via Twitter/WorldOfTeyvat)

Childe is the eleventh Fatui Harbinger in the Genshin Impact. He is a Snezhnayan character known to play an eccentric antagonist in the storyline. Most recently, he has appeared in the Fontaine trailer, where he seems to be going up against Neuvillette without his vision.

Being a consistent Hydro enabler, Childe also has a very strong presence in the meta. His International team has been highly popular amongst players in the 3.8 Spiral Abyss.

For Asia server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Childe's release on the Asia server of Genshin Impact. Childe will be released at 6 pm (GMT +8) on September 5, 2023, and his banner will be available till 3 pm (GMT +8) on September 27, 2023.

For Europe server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Childe's release on the Europe server. Childe will be released at 6 pm (GMT +1) on September 5, 2023, with his banner available until 3 pm (GMT +1) on September 27, 2023.

For America server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Childe's release on the America server. Childe will be released at 6 pm (GMT -5) on September 5, 2023, and his banner will be available until 3 pm (GMT -5) on September 27, 2023.

Expected 4-star characters for Genshin Impact 4.0 Second Half

Recent leaks suggest that Phase II banners of version 4.0 will feature Noelle and Xinyan, alongside the upcoming Freminet as the limited-time 4-star characters. Noelle (Geo) is a good support character, while Freminet (Cryo) is rumored to be a Physical/Cryo DPS figure. However, Xinyan (Pyro) has fallen off in the game and sees little to no play.

Expected 5-star weapons for Genshin Impact 4.0 Second Half

Polar Star and Vortex Vanquisher as seen in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players widely expect the 5-star weapons on the limited-time weapon's banner to be Polar Star (Bow) and Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm), considering they are the signature armaments of Childe and Zhongli, respectively. However, fans will have to wait for official confirmation from HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact's 4.0 Fontaine update will release on August 16, 2023.