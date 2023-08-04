Genshin Impact Freminet pre-farming guide: Ascension materials, artifacts, and best builds

Freminet is an upcoming 4-star character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. He will be released during the second half of the forthcoming 4.0 update on August 16, 2023. Players hoping to obtain this 4-star character from the limited-time banners may want to start pre-farming for his ascension materials, talents materials, and artifacts.

Freminet will be a Claymore wielding 4-star Cryo DPS in Genshin Impact. He will arrive as one of the four-star options on the Zhongli and Childe banners. This guide will assist players in pre-farming for Freminet so they can be prepared to level him up upon release.

Genshin Impact Freminet pre-farming guide: Ascension materials, best builds, weapons, artifacts, and stats

Freminet is a maritime expert from Fontaine, who is also the younger brother of Lyney and Lynette. He will be the second 4-star character from the upcoming region. Freminet boasts Cryo vision, with his Fundamental Force being Pneuma.

His ascension materials have already been leaked, and players hoping to level him up after release can refer to this article and start preparing already.

All Ascension materials for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of all the items that will be required to ascend Freminet:

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

9x Shivada Jade Fragment

9x Shivada Jade Chunk

6x Shivada Jade Gemstone

168x Romaritime Flower

46x Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius

18x Transoceanic Pearl

30x Transoceanic Chunk

36x Kaleidoscopic Crystal

420,000 Mora

It is important to note that Freminet's required regional specialty Romaritime Flower, the crystals, and the boss material Novel Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius will only be available after Fontaine's release.

Here is a list of all the items required to max out Freminet's talents:

9x Teachings of Justice

63x Guide to Justice

114x Philosophies of Justice

18x Transoceanic Pearl

66x Transoceanic Chunk

93x Kaleidoscopic Crystal

18x Worldspan Fern

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Aside from the Mora and Crowns, players must farm other materials after Fontaine is released.

Best build for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Freminet, as seen in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Freminet is a damage dealer in Genshin Impact who can be played as a Physical or Cryo DPS. His gameplay kit revolves around his Elemental Skill, which enables him to deal Physical and Cryo damage via his Normal attacks. Players should focus on stats that will help maximize his damage output.

For substats on his artifacts, players should prioritize the following:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

For Main stats, players should select:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Physical DMG Bonus/Cryo DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

For Talents, players should prioritize:

Normal and Charged Attacks = Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst

Best Artifact sets for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Best Artifact Sets for Freminet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to Eula, the best Artifact Set for Freminet will be Pale Flame. If players do not have access to a 4-piece set, they can mix and match with another 2-piece ATK +18% set or 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry.

Alternatively, they can also play him as a Cryo DPS by using a 2-piece set of Blizzard Strayer.

Artifact set options for Freminet are listed below:

1) Pale Flame

2-Piece: Physical DMG +25%.

Physical DMG +25%. 4-Piece: When an Elemental skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7s. This effect stacks up to 2 times and can be triggered once every 0.3s. Once 2 stacks are reached, 2-set effect is doubled.

2) 2-piece Pale Flame + 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry

2-Piece: Physical DMG +25%.

Physical DMG +25%. 2-Piece: Physical DMG +25%.

3) 2-piece Pale Flame + 2-piece ATK +18%

2-Piece: Physical DMG +25%.

Physical DMG +25%. 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4) 2-piece Blizzard Strayer + 2-piece ATK +18%

2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

Cryo DMG Bonus +15%. 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

Best weapons for Freminet in Genshin Impact

Best 5-star and 4-star Claymores for Freminet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Freminet has multiple good weapon options to choose from. It is expected Beacon of Reed Sea or Song of Broken Pines will be the best Claymore for him, although most will not have access to those. Other weapon options, including F2P variants that players can consider for their Freminet, are listed below:

5-star Weapon options:

Beacon of Reed Sea

Song of Broken Pines

Wolf's Gravestone

4-star options:

Serpent Spine

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Blackcliff Slasher

For early-game players with access to only 3-star weapons, Debate Club can be a fine choice till they can acquire a better weapon.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.