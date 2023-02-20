The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is expected to go live on March 1 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) and will bring many changes to the game. The upcoming patch will release a brand new 5-star Pyro unit in the form of Dehya, who is interestingly also the first 5-star with a Pyro Vision since Yoimiya.

Alongside her will feature the Beacon of the Reed Sea, which is believed to be her signature Claymore, on the weapon banner for a limited period. It is the third and newest member of Sumeru's Deshret Series of weapons.

This article will cover the stats of the new item and its ascension materials, along with the best characters to wield it.

Note: The information above has not been confirmed by Genshin Impact and is based on leaks and is, therefore, subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.5 might release a new Claymore, Beacon of the Reed Sea, in phase one

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact might release two new units in its upcoming update, and a brand new 5-star Claymore called the Beacon of the Reed Sea. The weapon was first seen being wielded by Dehya in Sumeru's promotional video released by HoYoverse. It will feature on the Epitome Invocation weapon banner alongside the Pyro mercenary.

Beacon of the Reed Sea stats and passive

Here's what the recent leaks suggest. (Image via u/Drunk-Villain/r/Dehyamains/Reddit)

These two effects can be triggered even when the wielder is not the on-field unit during the battle. Furthermore, the character will also gain a bonus 32% increase in their Max HP when a shield does not protect them.

Materials needed to ascend the Beacon of the Reed Sea

1) Desiccated Shell

Desiccated Shell (Image via HoYoverse)

Desiccated Shell is a new material recently added in Genshin Impact 3.4. It can only be obtained after defeating the Consecrated Beasts, commonly found in the Desert of Hadramaveth, and the amount of shells needed to max out the new weapon is:

Desiccated Shell x 23

Sturdy Shell x 27

Marked Shell x 41

Like other materials in the game, the shells can be crafted to obtain their higher rarity drop.

2) Eremite mob drops

Eremite drops (Image via HoYoverse)

Faded Red Satin is a common item in Sumeru and can be obtained by defeating the Eremites. The total amount required to level up the Beacon of the Reed Sea is as follows:

Faded Red Satins x 15

Trimmed Red Silks x 23

Rich Red Brocades x 27

3) Scorching Might

Olden Days of Scorching Might (Image via HoYoverse)

Scorching Might is a weapon ascension material and can only be farmed on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the Tower of Abject Pride Domain in Sumeru.

The total amount needed to max ascend the Beacon of the Reed Sea is as follows:

Echo of Scorching Might x5

Remnant Glow of Scorching Might x14

Dream of Scorching Might x14

Olden Days of Scorching Might x6

Additionally, a player will need 225,000 Mora to level up the new weapon to 90.

Best characters for Beacon of the Reed Sea

1) Dehya

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya will be the newest release in the upcoming Genshin Impact update, and she is the best choice for the new Claymore since it is her Signature Weapon.

2) Eula

Eula (Image via HoYoverse)

Eula is one of the strongest units in Genshin Impact, and she dominates her enemies with her powerful Physical DMG. She has a CRIT DMG ascension stat, so having the new weapon can help her gain a good amount of CRIT Rate without having to rely on artifacts and increase her ATK ultimately.

3) Diluc

Diluc (Image via HoYoverse)

Diluc can use the new weapon exceptionally well. He is one of the few units in Genshin Impact with a CRIT Rate ascension stat, and this weapon will allow him to equip Elemental Mastery Sands and CRIT Damage Circlet to maximize his damage.

Poll : 0 votes