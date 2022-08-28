The best Diluc builds in Genshin Impact (August 2022)

Diluc was one of the first Main DPS (Damage per Second) characters to be released by Genshin Impact. However, his release date does not put him behind the power curve, as many players still consider him to be among the best main DPS heroes to use.

There are a few different damage classes in Genshin Impact, and Diluc is a Pyro. His strengths consist of being a potent and consistent form of Pyro damage, he is not too difficult to build considering his crit rate scaling, and he can combo his elemental skills with normal attacks.

Although he is not perfect since his elemental burst pushes back enemies, which can lower overall damage in a fight, his base attack speed is not very high.

With this information in mind, this article will review his ideal build. His preferred weapons, artifacts, talent priorities, constellations, and team comp will be covered.

Diluc's official character art (Image via Genshin Impact)

Diluc's most potent Optimal Weapon in Genshin Impact build

Diluc's most optimal weapon helps cover some of his bigger weaknesses rather than buffing his strengths. Wolf's Gravestone will increase his attack speed, and on-hit will increase the attack speed of his party members below 30% HP. This compliments his abilities and covers his low base attack speed.

Screenshot by Sportskeeda

Optimal Artifact

Crimson With of Flames is very clearly the best artifact for Diluc. Obtaining the 2-piece set will increase Pyro damage bonus by 15%, which is already fantastic for him. Obtaining the full 4-piece set increases overloaded and burning damage by 40%, vaporize and melt damage by 15%.

Using an essential skill increases the 2-piece above-set effect by 50% for 10 seconds, with a maximum of 3 stacks. All of this synergizes perfectly with Diluc.

Optimal talent priorities

All of Diluc's three talents should be equally leveled. All have their unique strengths. But the order that is best to level is first his elemental skill, then his normal attack, and lastly, his elemental burst.

Optimal team comp

Diluc is a mighty Main DPS Pyro hero, and his ideal team comp works around that. The first Sub DPS to pair with him will be Xingqiu, a solid off-field character that synergizes with Diluc's Pyro, Melt, and Vaporize.

The second Sub DPS should be Diona, who can buff and shield Diluc alongside her Cryo, allowing him to easily trigger Melt. The final member of the team comp, the Support, should be Kazuha, who provides excellent CC to land abilities with ease.

Optimal Constellations

Luckily, Diluc is a hero that is relatively easy to obtain since he is from the Normal Banner. Due to this, spending resources trying to pull him is not recommended. Instead, it is recommended to try and get him to C2, as all of his constellation levels provide extra damage without any utility. Buff him up just enough, then focus on rolling for other heroes.

Diluc is a relatively beginner-friendly hero, a strong Main DPS, and a powerful Pyro user. This makes him one of the highest-rated heroes in the Genshin Impact community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen