Is Eula the best DPS character in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has its fair share of powerful DPS characters, and Eula is no exception. With incredibly high multipliers on her Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst, Eula can pull off some massive damage numbers. Eula can deal with all the content currently in Genshin Impact, and she can even contend with the best 5-star DPS characters like Xiao and Klee. Players may be wondering if Eula is the best DPS character in the game, and an argument could be made that she is. Players can read more about this powerful character below.

Is Eula Genshin Impact's broken main DPS character?

Eula ‧ Spindrift Knight



◆ Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company

◆ Vision: Cryo

◆ Constellation: Aphros Delos#GenshinImpact #Eula pic.twitter.com/CP7XFOOvjN — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 11, 2021

Eula brings both powerful Cryo element damage and immense physical damage with her claymore. Most of her damage are Normal Attacks and her Elemental Burst, Glacial Illumination, which can regularly hit for over 100k damage, even with a F2P build. With a full whale build, Eula can hit damage numbers upto 5 million without reactions, making her one of the strongest characters in the entire game.

Though Eula cannot properly perform elemental reactions with her Elemental Burst, she still has the base damage to beat every character in the game. This is due to the insane scaling on her Elemental Burst, as at level 13, it has a 922.27% base damage scaling which increases by 188.43% per stack up to a limit of 30. While it is difficult for most players to reach the cap, even a few stacks is enough to defeat any enemy in Genshin Impact.

On top of this, there are many boosts to Physical damage, like the Pale Flame artifact set, and physical resistance shred like from Zhongli's shield. All of these factors add up to make Eula the strongest DPS in Genshin Impact currently. Eula may be power-crept later, due to her lack of time to take advantage of the Vaporize or Melt reactions, but as it stands, no character can pull off her damage as easily or quickly.

How to build Eula in Genshin Impact:

Building Eula is also very simple as the perfect set of artifacts for her is added to Genshin Impact. Players simply need to grind for the strongest Pale Flame artifact set they can get, and maximize her Crit stats to allow her to deal immense damage. Eula can utilize a wide variety of weapons, but even F2P players can use the Prototype Archaic, which allows her to deal insane damage without a 5-star weapon. Eula is definitely a great character for players to build if they want to use a physical carry in Genshin Impact.

Eula has brought physical damage to the top of Genshin Impact's meta, and has proven to be the strongest DPS in the game currently. She will likely remain the strongest until a new 5-star Pyro DPS is released, but even then she will always provide an incredibly solid source of physical damage for players.