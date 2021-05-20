Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka buffs, Sayu character details and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about some of the upcoming Inazuma characters, including buffs to Ayaka Kamisato.

Ayaka has been one of the most anticipated Genshin Impact characters, and according to prior leaks, she will be releasing before her birthday during September 2021.

These buffs may mean she could be releasing even sooner than expected. Players can also read about Sayu, an expected Inazuma Anemo Claymore character, who has been leaked prior. With Inazuma on the horizon, players won't have much longer to wait.

What are the new Ayaka buffs in Genshin Impact:

Ayaka's page on Honey Impact has been updated with new stats



- Crit DMG% is now her ascension stat



- Base HP has received a small nerf



- Base ATK has received a small buff#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact #ayaka #Inazuma https://t.co/IaAu2qXhnI — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 18, 2021

Ayaka Kamisato has received several buffs in the Genshin Impact beta that seem to be giving her an edge over the characters released so far. Previously, Ayaka's ascension stat was Cryo damage, which scaled to 28.8% at level 90. Now, with the recent change, she will ascend with Crit damage that scales to 38.4%.

This is a huge buff, as Crit damage is one of the most valuable stats in Genshin Impact, especially for a Cryo character. This buff could push Ayaka into a higher tier, as currently it is unknown how strong this character will be when stacked up to incredibly strong 5-stars like Ganyu or Klee.

Also read: Ayaka banner may arrive in Genshin Impact before her birthday, according to new leak

#HappyNewYear

The first day of the new year is upon us, and Guuji Yae is welcoming her first visitor to the shrine — the lady of the Kamisato house.

It is said that if one piously pays their respects to the gods, they will have good fortune in the coming year.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/cuUijY78hV — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 1, 2020

Players have also been speculating that these buffs mean that Ayaka will be releasing sooner than expected. Previously, characters like Xiao and Eula have received buffs during the beta, and then were released during the next update.

If this is the case, Ayaka could be releasing in Genshin Impact patch 1.7, which would be a huge surprise for players. This is still uncertain, but there is a decent chance that this could happen.

Sayu in Genshin Impact:

Sayu is a leaked Anemo Claymore character that seems to hail from Inazuma, and players may be meeting her soon. She uses the child body-type, which currently has never been matched with the Claymore weapon, so she should have very interesting attacks and animations.

Not much is known currently about this character, but she seems to take inspiration from both ninjas and Tanuki. Tanuki are Japanese Raccoon Dogs that are known in folklore to be tricksters, and Sayu may bring this playstyle in her abilities.

Sayu has been referenced by Ayaka before, and she has been reported to be a 4-star character, so it is possible that she may even appear on Ayaka's banner. Players will just have to wait for more information on this elusive character.

Also read: 5 best team compositions for Eula in Genshin Impact

Inazuma will bring a lot to Genshin Impact, and players won't have to wait much longer for more information on this long awaited region. With the Archipelago Islands expansion coming soon, players will finally be able to take their first step towards Inazuma.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal Alice Sea Probe and Gramophone, two mysterious devices from upcoming quests