Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal Alice Sea Probe and Gramophone, two mysterious devices from upcoming quests

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed a pair of new devices that seem to be part of the upcoming 1.6 quests, with ties to Klee's mother, Alice.

These items have strange appearances, and while their current purpose is unknown, it can be assumed that they will be important parts of future events or exploration. Klee's mother, Alice, is known for her inventive nature, and her skills in exploration, meaning these items most likely will provide players with some important new information. Players can read more about these new devices here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: The Alice Sea Probe and Alice Gramophone

These new Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are courtesy of leakers on Twitter, and they reveal two new devices that will play a role in the 1.6 update. It is currently unclear exactly what these items will do, but they are named after Alice, Klee's mother, who is set to make an appearance in the new update.

Alice is purportedly going to introduce the costume system, but she will not be making an in-person appearance during the update. The first item that has been discovered is the Alice Gramophone - an old fashioned gramophone protected within a dome of red energy. This could be the way that Alice communicates with the player, as a gramophone would be the perfect way for an out-of-person interaction.

The second item that has been found is the Alice Sea Probe and determining the use of this item is far more difficult. This could provide information on sea tides for the Mystical Skiff, or possibly tell the player if an item they need is in the vicinity of the area. It is difficult to speculate on the use of this item without further information, but with Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks coming out constantly, players can look forward to being informed soon.

A new cutscene from the Archipelago Islands has also been found, and it seems to take place after the completion of a puzzle. This provides a sweeping overview of the area, and it likely will play after players have unlocked free travel through a new zone.

For now, players can watch it and enjoy the tranquil music and view of this new region, which players will soon be able to access. The Archipelago Islands will definitely be an exciting addition to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have given players a good look at the future of the game, and even though some details are still unclear, players can still enjoy a sneak peek at some of the new features.

