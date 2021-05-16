Inazuma to be the most political region in Genshin Impact, according to reputed leaker

Genshin Impact has generally strayed away from politics in its story, focusing more on adventure and exploration as its key story elements. But, according to a reputed leaker, Inazuma will be the most political region yet.

This region will feature conflict between royals, and players will have to infiltrate the region undercover to even attain access, due to the borders being closed off. This will definitely introduce a new type of narrative to Genshin Impact. Players can learn more about this here.

Inazuma to have the most political story in Genshin Impact:

8. How Inazuma will feel? Like a completely new map, or just a set of new different mobs and trees?



A: It will feel completely different like Meiji Restoration era Japan. It's going to be the most political region yet.#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/xb99cYWBYy — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 16, 2021

According to Genshin Report, Inazuma will feature political strife, similar to the real world Meiji Restoration era in Japan. This was a time period in which Japan underwent a radical shift in their political system, and a lot changed for the country.

If the story of Inazuma is similar, players can expect many twists and turns in their journey across the new region, and strong conflicts between the characters and their government system. Currently, the exact details of Inazuma's ruling class are not fully understood, but the Electro Archon has a firm grasp on the region, controlling it with her Inazuma Bakufu.

#HappyNewYear

The first day of the new year is upon us, and Guuji Yae is welcoming her first visitor to the shrine — the lady of the Kamisato house.

It is said that if one piously pays their respects to the gods, they will have good fortune in the coming year.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/cuUijY78hV — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 1, 2020

A fellow member of the royal family, Ayaka also has ties to political struggles, and this may be how players will come into contact with the long awaited 5-star character. It is unknown if every character will tie into this new political story in Genshin Impact, but it is likely that most of the 5-stars of Inazuma will have ties to this narrative.

How players will enter Inazuma:

Inazuma will begin with Beidou (and her crew) helping you secretly enter the region. It’s through this that you’ll meet Kazuha as well.



This will double as a re-introduction to boats which will be frequently used in Inazuma



#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #inazuma pic.twitter.com/xzR4TZvkn6 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 25, 2021

Players will enter Inazuma secretly, as the border is heavily controlled, similar to the Japanese border during the period before the Meiji Restoration era. If the story of Inazuma is meant to reference this era, it is likely players will help to open the border of the country to outsiders, similar to how the Japanese border was opened in real life.

The border is policed by the Kanjobugyo, a group in Inazuma that controls the passage of individuals throughout the country. Due to the new call for isolationism that began recently in Genshin Impact's story, players will need to remain undercover for their safety.

My contact at miHoYo has given me a tiny Ayaka hint.



Supposedly, she's currently planned to be available before her 2021 birthday in September



Please take with a grain of salt until I have more info#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma #ayaka pic.twitter.com/9MIPcQYD9V — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 4, 2021

With Ayaka releasing before her birthday in September, it is likely that by that time, players will be deeply embroiled in the new political conflict in Inazuma. Players can look forward to a new type of story in Genshin Impact, and Ayaka will definitely be a big part of this storyline.

Inazuma is nearing release in Genshin Impact, and players won't have to wait too much longer for this new region. With a brand new type of story, players will be experiencing content like never before, making this an exciting release.

