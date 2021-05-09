Ayaka banner may arrive in Genshin Impact before her birthday, according to new leak

Genshin Impact players have been patiently waiting for the release of Kamisato Ayaka, a Cryo 5-star character from Inazuma who has been in the closed Beta tests of the game. Recent Genshin Impact leaks may point to her arrival before the end of 2021, as Ayaka's birthday approaches in September. If these leaks are true, players won't have to wait too long for this fan favorite character. Here's everything we know about Ayaka's possible release.

Genshin Impact: Ayaka's release date may be before her birthday

My contact at miHoYo has given me a tiny Ayaka hint.



Supposedly, she's currently planned to be available before her 2021 birthday in September



Please take with a grain of salt until I have more info

According to Genshin Report, a reputable leaker in the Genshin Impact community, Ayaka's release date has been pinned down to a timeframe before her birthday in September. While this is not an exact date, players can rest assured that Ayaka's release will be in 2021. This information comes from an insider at Mihoyo, giving the leak some credence, but nonetheless it still does not give players much to go on.

#HappyNewYear

The first day of the new year is upon us, and Guuji Yae is welcoming her first visitor to the shrine — the lady of the Kamisato house.

It is said that if one piously pays their respects to the gods, they will have good fortune in the coming year.

Ayaka's birthday in Genshin Impact is the 28th of September, making her release also possibly coincide with the first anniversary of Genshin Impact. This could result in a commerative release banner of some sort, so players will have to keep an eye out for this possibility. Players who have been waiting patiently and saving up Primogems for Ayaka's release won't have to wait much longer if this leak is correct.

Who is Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo sword user from Inazuma that has been previously playable in Genshin Impact closed beta tests. She is also royalty in Inazuma, being the princess of the Kamisato House. She will likely play a huge role in the story of Inazuma, and players can look forward to interacting with this character in Genshin Impact's future. This character was shown off all the way back in 2019, and players have been waiting to play her in Genshin Impact since then. Players can take a look at her Elemental Skill and Burst here, and learn everything they need to know about her abilities.

Ayaka's kit is subject to possible change, as it has been a very long time since she has been in Genshin Impact, so players will have to keep that in mind. However, her unique Inazuma swordsmanship and special Cryo dash will likely remain the same, leaving Ayaka a character unlike any other in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka's possible release date in Genshin Impact seems to have been confirmed for later this year, which is great news for players. With her birthday approaching in September, the wait for the release of this Inazuma swordwoman won't be much longer.

