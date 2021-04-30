Genshin Impact 1.5 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 12000+ free Primogems in 1.5 update

Genshin Impact 1.5 has finally arrived, and players have many opportunities ahead of them to gather Primogems from the many incoming events.

Players have the opportunity to get 12,000 free Primogems just by taking advantage of all these offers, so they should definitely make sure to stay on top of them.

Here's how players can get 12,000+ free Primogems in the 1.5 update.

Genshin Impact 1.5 F2P Primogems: How to collect over 12,000 Primogems in the 1.5 update

Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/3SiZd4cEQ2#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

Now that Genshin Impact 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" has finally been released, players can begin taking advantage of the many new features added and get all the extra Primogems that they can.

Players can use this checklist to make sure that they are getting all the Primogems that are currently known about as of April 29th, 2021. As players will need as many Primogems as possible if they are rolling for Zhongli, Yanfei, or even Eula, they will definitely want to get these 12,000 easy Primogems.

Daily Commissions New Story Quests and Achievements Character Test runs Stardust Exchange Spiral Abyss New Hangout Events Trust Rank System Energy Amplifier Initiation Twisted Realm Battlefront: Misty Dungeon Mimi Tomo Windtrace Event Hoyolab Daily Check In Maintenance Compensation/Bugfixes Daily Log-in Event 1.6 Livestream codes

Advertisement

#1 - Daily Commissions

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players who complete every Genshin Impact 1.5 Daily Commission over the 42 days of the update will receive 2,520 Primogems, which is always a great source of Primogem income.

Players should always complete their commissions for not only the Primogems but for the Adventure Rank EXP.

#2 - 60 Primogems from Story Quests/Achievements

(Image via Mihoyo )

Players will be able to receive at least 60 Primogems each from the two new Genshin Impact 1.5 story quests and 100 Primogems from the newly added achievements, totalling 220 Primogems.

#3 - Character Test Runs

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players who complete Zhongli and Eula's test runs will receive 40 Primogems, which makes them definitely worth completing. Test runs are a very quick and an easy source of 20 Primogems each.

Also read: Top 5 Genshin Impact 1.5 update features you might have missed

Advertisement

#4 - Stardust Exchange

(Image via Genshin_Impact)

Players can purchase 10 Intertwined, and 10 Acquaint fates over the 42 days of Genshin Impact 1.5, allowing for a total of 3,200 Primogems to be saved.

#5 - Spiral Abyss

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players who complete every rotation of the Genshin Impact 1.5 Spiral Abyss with all stars unlocked will be able to receive 1,800 Primogems.

Players may have a tough time unlocking every star, but by using strong teams and even some new characters like Zhongli, they can make clearing the Abyss easy.

#6 - Hangout Events

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players can complete these two new Hangout Events for 60 Primogems each, totalling 120 Primogems.

#7 - Trust Rank System

Advertisement

Image via Mihoyo)

Players will be able to get 600 Primogems from the Trust Rank System in their Serenitea Pot just by leveling up the trust between the player and their butler, Tubby. Players should take advantage of this great Primogem source. Follow this guide for more help.

#8 - Energy Amplifier Initiation

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players will be able to acquire 180 Primogems from this new event, assuming they complete all six stages. This event requires players to gather data and crystals and will reward them with 30 Primogems for each completed task.

#9 - Twisted Realm

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players will be able to gather 240 Primogems from the Twisted Realm event, as they use the crystals and data gathered from Energy Amplifier event to battle powerful foes.

#10 - Battlefront: Misty Dungeon

(Image via Mihoyo)

This new event will task players with assembling a team to battle enemies in a new dungeon area. Players can complete every battle to receive 420 Primogems.

Advertisement

#11 - Mimi Tomo

Mimi Tomo

With the help of Ella Musk, fulfill requests for various hilichurls in order to find the location of the Unusual Hilichurl.

Defeat this Unusual Hilichurl to safeguard the merchant route from potential threat, and obtain various rewards. pic.twitter.com/5gklaKZeo2 — raine / tao | 📌 hu tao edit (@hutaoluvrs) April 16, 2021

Players who take part in the Mimi Tomo Event in Genshin Impact 1.5 will be able to complete all seven stages to receive 420 Primogems.

#12 - Windtrace Event

Windtrace

A Hide & Seek event where players are sorted into two Aristocratic era styled teams: the Rebels, and the Hunters. pic.twitter.com/Dg96drILc7 — raine / tao | 📌 hu tao edit (@hutaoluvrs) April 16, 2021

Players will be able to receive around 300 Primogems from taking part in the Genshin Impact 1.5 Windtrace event, though the exact number is still unsure.

#13 - Hoyolab Daily-Check in

(Image via Mihoyo )

Players may be missing out on this easy source of Primogems. All they have to do is sign in daily to the Hoyolab Daily-check in to receive 80 Primogems per month.

Advertisement

#14 - Daily Log-in Event

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players should be able to take advantage of another Daily Log-In Event soon. They usually reward players with 300 Primogems at the conclusion of the event.

#15 - 1.6 Livestream Codes

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players will be able to receive 300 extra Primogems at the end of the update by tuning into the Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream and using all of the codes.

By totalling all of these rewards, players should be able to receive 12,000~ Primogems for free during the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Players will have to make sure they stay on top of all these opportunities, as there are many interesting characters and weapons coming soon to Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kazuha's elemental Skill, Burst, Full name and character model